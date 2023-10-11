Oliver Sonne He recently arrived in our country and is the sensation of the moment, since he is the new reinforcement of the Peruvian soccer team. Some confused him with an actor, and they were not so far from reality, since this soccer player not only works in sports, but also in acting and modeling. However, the most unknown aspect of his life is the bond that relates him to Norman Reeduswho plays Daryl Dixon in the popular saga ‘The Walking Dead’.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the other side of Oliver Sonne, what productions he has participated in and how he relates to the well-known actor Norman Reedus.

What is the link between Oliver Sonne and Norman Reedus?

Oliver Sonne and his aunt Helena Christensen, ex-partner of Norman Reedus. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

The link that relates to Oliver Sonne with Norman Reedusfrom ‘The Walking Dead’, is his aunt Helena Christensena Danish model—daughter of Peruvian Elsa Christensen—who made her debut at Victoria’s Secret in 1996. She had a relationship with the actor from the popular zombie series and as a result of their romance, their son Mingus Reedus was born in 1999, who is the footballer’s cousin.

Today, Christensen and Reedus are no longer together. Everyone is focused on her professional career: the model continues to participate in advertising campaigns; while the actor appears in the series with a spin-off called ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, which will soon come to an end.

In which series has Oliver Sonne acted?

Oliver Sonne He has had a short stint in acting and has been part of the cast of two Danish television series, which are called ‘Losers United’ and ‘Go’ morgen Danmark’. Both productions were released in 2015 and, only in the first, the footballer had a more extensive participation: he can be seen in all the episodes. Furthermore, this fiction shows a good score on its IMDb profile, with a 7.2 out of 10.