new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for ‘Light House’ projects at six locations in six states under the Global Housing Construction Technology Competition-India (GHTC-India). During this event organized by video conferencing, the Prime Minister also announced the winners of Asha India i.e. Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerator. Besides, he also gave an annual award of excellence for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). During this program, PM Modi also started a new course in the field of innovative construction technology. The course has been named Navaritih.

Apart from Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also participated in this program of the foundation of light house projects in six states. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has made six states Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Agartala in Tripura and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh under the Light House Project keeping urban vulnerable sections in mind Have opted for

Everyone has their own house

The purpose of this scheme is to provide housing to the poor at affordable rates in cities. PM Modi’s resolve is that by 2022 every poor should have their own house. At the same time, under the light house project, more than one thousand houses will be built in each of the selected places in 6 states. Cheap and strong houses are built under this project. Construction work in the light house project saves time and reduces costs. In such a situation, the cost in the project is also less. The houses built under it are earthquake resistant.

Explain that according to the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban), these states were provided central assistance for the construction of these projects. In addition, there was a provision of Technology Innovation Grant (TIG) to deal with issues related to the use of new technology and economies and to offset the impact of any additional cost due to other related factors.

Also read:

PM Modi said- 6 projects in 6 states will show new direction to housing construction in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise in popularity amid Corona epidemic, leading all world leaders