A new facet! Claudia Portocarrero She became known in the early 2000s for being a Peruvian cumbia dancer who stood out for her beauty and charisma. Due to her talent, the singer Dilbert Aguilar hired as a dancer of his musical group when he was just 14 years old . Some time later, they announced their relationship, which lasted more than a decade despite criticism of the age difference.

Dilbert Aguilar and Claudia Portocarrero are good friends to this day. Photo: diffusion

What does the ‘Ñañita’ Claudia Portocarrero currently do?

Although the romance between Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar was emerging as one of the most stable in the Peruvian show business, in 2012 they announced the end of the relationship. After more than 12 years of commitment, the artists reported the break without providing further details.

After that, little by little, the popular ‘Ñañita’ moved away from the small screen and currently appears rarely in some magazine programs.

Nevertheless, Claudia She decided to hang up her sequined suits to dedicate herself to public speaking studies, coaching, among other courses to be able to give conferences on various business and motivational topics.

What does the company of the ‘Ñañita’ Claudia Portocarrero do?

Claudia Portocarrero not only does he dedicate his time to giving talks with specific content for his audience, but he also has his own communications company dedicated to managing strategies and audiovisual products for various brands.

Through the official Instagram account of the work team called Portocarrero Producciones, it offers the following services: interaction with the press and public relations, commercials, advertising spots, presence in the media and business events.

Why did ‘Ñañita’ Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar end?

After several years of relationship and even having marriage plans, Claudia and Dilbert They decided to end their relationship.

Although they never told the exact reasons for the breakup, “Ñañita” revealed that her ex-partner had another family. “The only thing I can say is that she didn’t go for me… she wouldn’t have done what she did… No, he already had a baby, but he didn’t know. The first baby well we solved it, the second baby I already said ‘we are legs , happy, but each one happy with their families’. The third we were no longer, ”she expressed.