Paolo Goltz is not one of the most mediatic players who have passed through the Águilas del América. The Argentine defender did not make an epoch or engrave his name with golden letters in the history of the azulcremas. However, his journey through this team was enough to lift the title of the 2014 Apertura of the MX League with this squad and two Concacaf Champions Leagues (2015 and 2016).
And to all this, what has happened to Paolo Goltz since leaving America? The Argentine defender left shortly after for Boca Juniors, where he won two Argentine Superleagues and one Argentine Super Cup. In mid-2016, Goltz signed with the Xeneize team, where he played just 39 games.
At the beginning of 2020, the central defender signed for Gimnasia, a team in which he played 16 games. At the beginning of 2021, the footballer, who is currently 36 years old, joined the squad of the Club Atlético Colón de Santa Fe, in which he is still active. With Colón, Goltz has 22 games played. Despite his seniority, the player is valued at $ 660,000, according to estimates from the Transfermarkt portal.
Al América arrived in mid-2014, from Lanús, and went to Boca three years later. With the Eagles he played 126 games, five goals, three assists, received 29 yellow cards and two red cards. With Lanús, a team with which he showed his best football version and with whom he won the 2013 South American Cup, he played 155 games and scored 13 times.
#life #Paolo #Goltz #champion #America
Leave a Reply