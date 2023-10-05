The Mexican singer bright Star and the businessman Michel Kuri They were a romantic couple for several years, after her divorce with Manuel Mijaresbut both also ended this relationship months ago.

Lucero’s name becomes a trend, as it has been announced that ‘El gallo de oro’ will soon premiere on ViX, a series in which he stars alongside José Ron and Plutarco Haza. Users also remember the relationship he had with Michel Kuri.

bright Star She made public months ago that she was ending her romance with Michel Kuri, after having been together for ten years, and in a statement the former couple mentioned that they decided to end their relationship with love and respect.

Lucero and his ex-partner Michel Kuri. Instagram photo

Users on social networks wonder what has become of Michel Kuri’s life, after having ended his relationship with bright Star‘The Bride of America’, since she appears little on networks and there are those who want to know about her life.

Michel Kuri He is part of the Slim family, as he is the nephew of Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, and has several businesses, including a restaurant in Polanco, in Mexico Cityhas also ventured into different gastronomic projects.

Michel was recently seen in Sevilla Spain, at the San Miguel festival where Daniel Luque, who is a famous bullfighter from the region, appeared, and on his networks he explains that he loves the world of bullfighting.

Michel Kuri He has great friends in the musical world, including Carlos Rivera and Emmanuel, and has even attended their concerts on several occasions.

In several interviews they asked bright Star what had made her fall in love with Michel Kuri, and she answered that it was mainly how he expressed himself about his children: “we are fascinated by being couples, we are excited and excited as a very happy couple and we want to be couples for life,” she also said.

bright StarAfter ending her relationship with Michel Kuri, she has dedicated herself to her two children and to working individually and as a duo with her ex-husband Manuel Mijares on the ‘Hasta que nos se hace’ tour. On October 20, her series ‘El gallo de oro’, which she filmed in 2023, premieres on ViX.