We must differentiate between the rights and obligations arising from the employment contract, such as allowances, commission, bonuses, and housing allowance that the worker receives. If these rights are performed or waived by the worker at the time, then this waiver may be taken into account, because these rights relate to the person of their owner and his waiver of them is considered valid, even if Before the end of the employment relationship.

As for the rights and obligations stipulated by the law, such as the end-of-service reward, warning allowance, return ticket, and financial differences resulting from granting a salary less than the first rate of the grade on the basis of which the worker’s status was settled, it is not permissible to waive them during the work relationship, because these rights are derived from the provisions regulating work relations. Which necessitated the worker’s entitlement to it, it is not permissible to waive it during the work relationship, when its conditions and limits on its amount are met, so that it is not permissible to waive it, reconcile with it, or release it from it.

The rights stipulated for the worker under the law regulating labor relations relate to public order, given that the texts pertaining to them may not be violated. Therefore, reconciliation or release from them is invalid, regardless of the date of this reconciliation or release, in contrast to the rights of the worker agreed upon under the employment contract. Reconciliation or release thereof is invalid. Discharge from it is valid because its source is the contract and not the law.