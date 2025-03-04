The Queen Letizia He has traveled to Oviedo today to preside over the act on the occasion of the ‘World Day of Rare Diseases’. Felipe VI’s wife has chosen a male inspiration look, formed by a diplomatic line salary suit and a shirt … Blanca who has adorned with a tie -bond. Interestingly, yesterday Melania Trump He also wore a similar look, with a three -piece tailor suit in camel and white shirt with loop. This type of complement is called ‘Lavallière‘And it was very popular in France in the nineteenth century.

What is the ‘Lavallière’ loop?

The ‘Lavallière’, also known as ‘Pussybow’ or ‘Pussycat’, is a type of usual bond for centuries, both in male, feminine clothing. Owes its name to the Duchess of the Vallière, lover of Louis XIV of France. The link of that time, who particularly carried men from the aristocracy, led to current ties and bow ties.

Already in the twentieth century, the designer Yves Saint Laurent He rescued the ‘Lavallière’ loop to give a feminine touch to the tuxedo. In fact, one of the perfumes of the Les dress up parfums by Yves Saint Laurent is called Lavallière, in honor of this accessory.

The ‘Lavallière’ loop is characterized by carrying a wide knot, such as ties. In France it is a very common complement, in fact fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot or Jane Birkin They took him. Also the current first lady Brigitte Macron He has used it on occasion, getting a chic and refined touch.

Doña Letizia has surprised today with this accessory that brings a sophisticated touch to her look. The queen has released a Raya tailor suit French firm diplomat Sandrofor sale on its website for 600 euros. He completed the look with square heeled moccasins and the slopes light, pink gold and Gold & Roses diamonds. As for his ‘Beauty look’, he used a fine headband to decorate his hair combed with waves on the tips.

Doña Letizia with neck ties.



Gtres





Although it is the first time we see her with the ‘Lavallière’ loop, the queen has looked on other occasions of ties, in blouses and dresses. In recent years the ties have gained great prominence, under the ‘coquette’ trend, both in the hair, as in the neck. While the usual lazada has a romantic touch, the ‘Lavallière’ loop has a more masculine connotation.

It is still curious that two women praised by their style worldwide have decided to use the ‘Lavallière’ loop only one day apart. Surely this trend will look much more to Prtir now.