Monday, May 8, 2023, 09:40



From April 11, you can file your income statement online. A date that varies for those who need the help of the Tax Agency agents and want to carry out the procedure by phone or in person. In addition to writing down in red what is the last day to make the declaration, you must take into account the deadlines to pay the Treasury, in case the result is positive. To find out if you can return or pay bills with the Income simulator.

This mandatory procedure for taxpayers who exceed a certain income changes and introduces novelties with the so-called tax reduction. Those who have two payers and have not exceeded 15,000 euros as of this year will no longer have the obligation to present the income statement. For people who only receive their income from a single payer, the limit is 22,000 euros. In addition, since February the Treasury withholds less amount for personal income tax on payrolls of less than 35,200 euros.

If you have to pay the income statement, you can, simultaneously with the filing of the statement, domicile the income, make the immediate electronic payment, after obtaining the complete reference number (NRC), or obtain an income document that allows you to make the payment at a collaborating entity.

In case you want to postpone the payment because you do not have enough money, the Tax Agency allows you to divide the income. Taxpayers may divide, without interest or surcharge, the amount of the tax debt resulting from their personal income tax return, into two parts: the first, 60% of its amount, at the time of filing the return, and the second, of the remaining 40%, until November 6, 2023, inclusive.

Taxpayers who direct debit the payment of the first installment may direct debit the second installment until September 30, 2023 and if they do not direct debit the first they may direct debit the second until June 30, 2023. In the case of taxpayers who, when splitting the payment, do not wish to domicile the second installment in a collaborating entity, they must make the payment of said installment until November 6, 2023, inclusive, using model 102.