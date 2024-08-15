According to the criteria of

According to the official Mall of America (MOA) website, this The mall houses more than 520 world-class stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Burberry, Canada Goose no sales tax on clothing or shoes.

If you get hungry between shopping, you should know that you can also find here More than 50 alternative places to eatso you’re sure to find something for everyone. As if that weren’t enough, Mall of America is also home to the largest indoor theme park in the countryideal for the whole family.

Attractions for the whole family at Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the United States



In The largest shopping center in the United States can also visit the Nickelodeon Universe, which has 27 attractionsincluding several thrilling roller coasters like the SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge, the Fairly Odd Coaster and the Avatar Airbender. These attractions are themed around popular Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob, Dora the Explorer and the Rugrats. Plus, the fully enclosed park allows for year-round access.

Tickets to the various attractions can be purchased through the website from the shopping centre or directly on site, however it is recommended to purchase them in advance to ensure your entry, particularly in high season. Costs range from US$39.99; This pass includes admission to the Nickelodeon Universe park for the entire day.

On the other hand, you can also visit the SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, which houses different species of sharksrays and an incredible underwater tunnel; FlyOver America, an immersive adventure 4D flight; Crayola Experience; LEGO and the longest indoor zipline of the country, as well as two 18-hole mini-golf courses.