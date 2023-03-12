Singapore.- The Sea Aquarium in the Isingapore sentosa island is he largest aquarium in the worldwith a pond of 18 million liters of water salty and more than 100,000 animals of approximately 800 marine species.

the aquarium was opened in 2012 and is considered the world’s greatest oceanographer, beating the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

The SEA Aquarium Ocean Gallery is the home of majestic stingrays, huge goliath groupers, wrasse wrasse and other giants of the sea.

You will be able to observe shows with divers (Courtesy)

The visitors they can interact with more than 200 sharks and discover the myths about these predators, as well as catch a glimpse of a moray eel in a rocky crevice or visit an underwater reef community.

The tourist plunges into the underwater world and discover the Karimata Strait and the Java Sea, the Strait of Malacca and the Andaman Sea; the Bay of Bengal, the Laccadive Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, among other places in the geography adjacent to the oceans.

The Sea Aquarium is part of World Sentosa Resorts, which also includes a water park, a Universal Studios center and the casino “Marine Life Park”. Since its opening, the complex has attracted more than 30 million visitors.

Among the species that can be found in the largest aquarium, there are dolphins, hammerhead sharks and rays.

You will find a diversity of fish, rays and sharks (Courtesy)

Furthermore, it is possible to snorkel on the edge of a reef to observe the fish up close with a mask and snorkel.

The aquarium also has more than 50 habitats that bring together the multitude of marine life from the different areas, which allows deepening the knowledge of marine ecosystems.

The SEA Aquarium is a spectacular tourist attraction that has made Singapore a tourist pearl. The aquarium is an area dedicated to marine life that has cost 7 million dollars.