Mexico City.- Have you ever wondered which is the largest aquarium in Mexico? Here we tell you and give you recommendations for you to visit.

The Inbursa Aquarium It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico City; is he Mexico’s largest aquarium with a size of 3,500 square meters.

It has 48 exhibition halls and five giant fish tanks distributed on four levels, bringing together 230 species and around 5,000 aquatic specimens.

It is located in the Nuevo Polanco area, right in front of the modern Soumaya Museum and is very easy to get to and visit.

This aquarium is the only subway in all of Latin America and offers a unique experience for visitors, who can go through tunnels and different habitats.

They have a wide variety of fish (Inbursa Aquarium)

Among the species that you can find different kinds of sharks as black tip, cardboard fin, leopard and pencil tip; jellyfish, living corals and Morelet’s crocodiles, which are of Chiapas origin and measure up to three meters.

One of the most exciting experiences that the Inbursa Aquarium offers is the possibility of using the RA Infinitum augmented reality application on your smartphone or tablet.

By scanning 3D images, you will be able to obtain detailed information about the species you are viewing. You will also be able to admire ponds with piranhas and turtles and touch starfish and manta rays in replica environments of lagoons and mangroves.

The cost entrance to the general public it is $215 pesos and the Aquarium is open from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To guarantee the safety of all visitors, various sanitary measures have been implemented.

Marvel at its penguins and turtles (Inbursa Aquarium)

In addition to the exhibits, the Inbursa Aquarium has a Conservation Center and Reproduction Laboratory, where efforts are made to preserve marine life. The main objective of the aquarium is to conserve species and raise awareness about the care of marine life.

The Inbursa Aquarium is an excellent option to enjoy with the family, learn about marine life and spend an unforgettable day. Do not miss the opportunity to visit this impressive aquarium and immerse yourself in the fascinating aquatic world.