Sharon Stone communicated on Instagram that she had discovered a large fibroid tumor, what it is also commonly called fibroid. The 64-year-old actress specified that the formation was benign, but it must be removed. The fibroid not a tumorbut a cellular formation that may have abnormal growth. The Basic Instict actress also urged all women to seek further medical advice if they notice any changes in their body: As the pain worsened I went for a second opinion and found out I had fibroid. She then explained that it will take at least 4-6 weeks to fully recover.