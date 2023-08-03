Luciano Sánchez, defender of Argentinos Juniors, suffered a shocking injury yesterday when he was playing against Fluminse. Hours later it was learned that the 29-year-old player was diagnosed with a dislocated left knee that will force its total reconstruction and will keep him away from the courts for at least ten months.

According to Marcelo López, knee and shoulder surgeon, it is “the most serious sprain that the knee can suffer and that is usually seen in traffic accidents and in some circumstances, in contact sports such as soccer.

A dislocation is the loss of joint contact between one bone and the other.

“The seriousness is not only given by the injury to multiple ligaments, which would require more than one surgery, but also the possibility of injuring the popliteal artery, which would require emergency vascular surgery,” added the current Head of the Orthopedics Service. and Belgrano Adventist Clinic Traumatology.

López explained that, in this type of injury: “We could even find ourselves, at the same time, with pressure on the peroneal nerve that would prevent us from lifting our feet to walk or run. We hope these complications are not the case for Luciano Sánchez and he can recover to play again”.

For his part, Patricio Izal, a sports doctor at the British Hospital, explained to LA NACION: “A dislocation is the loss of joint contact between one bone and the other. Bones usually meet at a joint. When that bone loses contact with one another, it generates what is called a dislocation. In the case of the knee, it occurs when contact is lost between the distal end of the femur, that is, the lower part of the femur, and the proximal part of the tibia.

Luciano Sanchez injury.

“Regarding this injury, what it has is that it brings with it complications. It can be: ligamentous, meniscus, arterial, venous, nervous, joint or bone. So you can’t say dislocation has so much recovery time. It depends a lot on the secondary injury”, added Izal.

The sportsman then exemplified: “If the dislocation injures an anterior cruciate ligament, it has a recovery time of between 6 and 9 months. If you injure the posterior cruciate in addition to the anterior, you have another rehabilitation period. If you injure, in addition to the anterior cruciate, the posterior and the internal ligaments, you have another period of rehabilitation. It all depends on the secondary structures you have injured.”.

On this point, Diego Muñoz de la Rosa, an orthopedic specialist in knee and hip, added: “The repair is not immediate, it is not that we operate the dislocation immediately the day after it occurred, but we have to wait for the knee to deflate for a couple of weeks. During that time a splint is used and then the ligament repair will be done.

An involuntary blow that left tears in both players



Sánchez, 29, was injured during the match between Argentinos and Fluminense from Brazil for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, played the day before at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona of Buenos Aires, after being unintentionally stomped on by veteran Brazilian winger Marcelo.

The match was 1-0 in favor of Argentinos due to a goal from Gabriel Ávalos, when the Brazilian full-back stepped on the Argentine while he was driving the ballcausing the defender’s leg to bend abnormally. The image of the injury was one of the most impressive ever seen on a playing field.

It is not the first time that Sánchez has suffered a serious injury: “This has happened to me, not in the knee, but other injuries. It’s a matter of time, it’s having patience and when I want to remember I’ll be on the field again, ”he said, hopeful.

Lastly, he was very grateful for all the messages that came to him: “I know that you were very worried, I have a lot of messages, I used the battery of the phone that I had to talk to my family and I am going to answer people now ”.

THE NATION / GDA

ARGENTINA

