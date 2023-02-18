Carnival combines with parties, blocks, music, dancing, joy, crushes and flirting, but you have to be careful with the kissing disease, also known as mononucleosis, an infection caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). “In the case of people who make intimate contact in ballads, micaretas and casual encounters, the possibility of contagion is high, as the disease is transmitted by respiratory secretions”, warns the doctor Bacterium.

The disease is transmitted most of the time by direct contact with the saliva of an individual who has the disease, in addition to contact with objects of the infected person. Another form of transmission is through blood transfusion. “Kissing disease is quite common in individuals between the ages of 15 and 30, and once infected with the Epstein-Barr virus, the patient has it for life. Even without showing the symptoms, the virus can be transmitted to other people”, says a note from the D’Or Network of hospitals.

What are the symptoms of kissing sickness?

inflammation and pain in the throat;

fever;

malaise;

headache;

fatigue and weariness;

chills;

nausea and vomiting;

cough;

loss of appetite;

inflammation of the lymph nodes in the neck;

muscle aches; It is

enlarged liver and spleen.

“Symptoms usually last for three weeks and, in most cases, without evolution to serious conditions and complete resolution in 2-4 weeks”, explains the infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio.

How to treat the kissing disease?

According to Rede D’Or, the kissing disease has no cure. Therefore, when the virus causes the person to present symptoms, it is necessary to treat them by taking medications that relieve fever and sore throat. the symptoms of the kissing disease are alleviated”, says a note from the hospital network.

How to avoid?

“There are simple preventive measures to avoid contagion. Wash your hands frequently, use gel alcohol, avoid sharing objects, cutlery, food and drinks, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing so as not to spread secretions in the environment and not to remain in places without air circulation”, clarifies Dr. Bacterium.