Today we live in a cutthroat industry. The Games as a Service model has clearly proven not to be the great future for the medium that many claimed, being rather a strong risk in which anyone, regardless of studio names or franchises, can fail outright. Of course, we also have success stories that everyone is trying to replicate, high-profile ones like Fortnitebut also other more discrete ones such as paydaya series that has been relevant for more than a decade and that, in a very short time, will take the leap towards a third installment that, of course, has great challenges to overcome.

A few days ago we had the opportunity to travel to New York City to be present at the previous event of payday 3where in addition to having a great time and testing the new title from Starbreeze Studios and company for several hours, we were able to chat face to face with Almir Readya global brand director who told us what he believed was the key for a title or series to find success in the highly competitive Games as a Service market.

“I think the first thing is hard work. That goes for any developer in general. In the case of payday 2, I would tell you that we never expected it to be as successful as it was in the last 10 years. When we released the game, we didn’t think we were going to continue for that long. That clearly affected the development for better and for worse. For payday 3, the thing is very different. Here we can adequately prepare for such a long cycle. For the first year alone, we already have four robberies planned, for example. We have learned a lot in the last 10 years about what to do and, above all, what we don’t have to do”, pointed out the manager.

Just as I expected when I asked the question, no one knows for sure why it is that out of nowhere, this or that game takes off and becomes a hit for so long. Undoubtedly there is the issue of the constancy of new content, but in reality, not even those who have managed to get ahead, understand what was the key or what exactly was done well. You just get it and they go with the flow. That is precisely why the famous Games as a Service are a real hit.

payday 3 It is scheduled to launch on September 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.