On November 3rd, Germany saw a large pro-Palestinian demonstration take place in the city of Essen, located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to information from local authorities, around 3,000 people took to the streets to demonstrate their support for the “Palestinian resistance” and condemn the Israeli counteroffensive, which has been underway in Gaza since the Hamas terrorist attacks carried out against Israeli territory. on October 7th.

The pro-Palestine demonstration featured slogans and several posters that attacked the Jewish State. However, at no point did the participants call for the release of the approximately 239 hostages who are under the control of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

According to local media information, Germany is currently having to deal with several pro-Palestinian demonstrations spread across various parts of the country. Berlin, the German capital, which has a large Muslim community, has seen several protests in recent weeks by pro-Palestinian people calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, but without condemning Hamas.

Some of these protests that have been taking place in Germany are not just focused on the conflict taking place in the Middle East. This was the case with the demonstration that took place in Essen, where it was possible to observe several people raising the flags of groups considered terrorists by the European community and calling for the creation of a caliphate on the European continent.

The Essen demonstration, according to information from the authorities, was called by social media and widely publicized by the German movement known as “Islamic Generation”, a group created by Muslims who reside in the European country and who preach the creation of a great Islamic caliphate. that would start in Europe and reach the entire world.

At the demonstration, Ahmad Tamin, identified as the group’s spokesman and who frequently appears in videos and photos of the movement on social media, says that Muslims living in Europe should unite around the flag of the Islamic extremist movement known as Hizb ut-Tahrir, which preaches the creation of a great global Islamic caliphate governed by sharia law, similar to what is currently occurring in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Ahmad Omeirate, an Islamic scholar who lives in Germany, revealed to the German newspaper BILD that Tamim released a video on YouTube moments after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, which had more than 58 thousand views in just one day, where it openly justified the Hamas attacks as an action of “self-defense”, glorifying the brutal murder of women, men, children and the elderly . According to Omeirate, at the Essen demonstration, Tamim expressed the same opinion again.

What is the “Islamic Generation” movement?

On its official website, the Islamic Generation movement has various content that explains and tries to justify the most extremist ideas of Islam. The extremist movement defines itself as a group of “motivated and determined Muslims” who defend the “true values ​​of Islam” and which mainly targets young Muslims in Germany who face an “identity crisis” because of Western culture.

According to information from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, an intelligence agency of the German government, the Islamic movement was created in 2014 and operates entirely online, through the dissemination of material and information on topics that could attract other like-minded Muslims. to them. The movement also has groups in Facebook and in messaging apps.

The channels of the German Islamic movement on the internet have several followers. The movement’s page on Facebook It currently has over 70 thousand likes.

The group also has a good reach on its channel on YouTubewith videos reaching high viewing figures.

On these channels, the Islamic Generation movement mainly addresses the current political and social situation in Germany and other Western countries. With its materials, the movement encourages other Muslims to unite and return to their true “Islamic identities”, without getting “dirty” with Western values, and preaches the creation of an Islamic caliphate that would begin in Europe and reach the entire world. . For members of the Islamic Generation, Western society is “sinful.”

The ideology followed by members of the Islamic Generation is the same as that preached by Hizb ut-Tahrir, that the world should be under the control of an Islamic caliphate governed by sharia laws. The extremist movement Hizb ut-Tahrir was banned by the German government in 2003, under accusations of being an extremist, anti-Semitic, racist and anti-democratic group, which preaches the destruction of the State of Israel through Jihad – holy war.

Hizb ut-Tahrir was founded in 1953 in Jerusalem by Taqiuddin al-Nabhani, an Islamic scholar and judge. The group has spread to more than 50 countries over the past few years and has been officially banned in 13, including Germany and some other Muslim-majority countries that do not look favorably on the group’s ideas, such as Turkey, Jordan and Pakistan.

In a report released in June this year, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the Islamic Generation movement as a front organization for Hizb ut-Tahrir. According to the intelligence agency, Hizb ut-Tahrir was using the movement to act illegally in Germany and attract new people.

Ahmad Tamin, who identifies himself as the group’s spokesman, is the only one who appears frequently in materials released by Islamic Generation. On its official channels, the group does not identify its hierarchy.

Despite publishing a lot of material on social media, finding accurate information about Germany’s Islamic Generation movement is extremely difficult. The group hides its most sensitive information as much as possible and all that can be found is the little that the German government identified and made public.

In the demonstrations in Essen, which took place on the 3rd, the women who took to the streets were wearing clothes that covered almost the entire body – which is often seen in countries with strict Islamic laws – and walked behind the men, without making much noise. .

The police closely monitored the movement, but at no point did they intervene, not even when the participants began to make symbols in reference to the Islamic State (such as the finger raised upwards) and shout slogans requesting the installation of a European caliphate, an idea propagated by the Islamic Generation as the “only way to solve” current social problems.

Moments after the end of the protest in the city, the mayor of Essen, Thomas Kufen, expressed his concern regarding the demonstration, claiming that, contrary to the stated purpose of addressing the “suffering” in the Gaza Strip, the organizers “seemed more interested in the propagation of extremist ideas”.

Kufen described the situation as “difficult to bear”, emphasizing the presence of “anti-democratic and anti-Semitic” Islamists on the streets of Essen, who were protected by the “German Basic Law”. Despite recognizing the difficulty for local citizens to understand such a demonstration, Kufen said that the local police, even disagreeing with the demonstration, could do little, as they are “obliged to neutrally monitor such events in accordance with demonstration rights legislation in Germany”.

This Wednesday (8), days after the demonstration in Essen, the Minister of the Interior of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, requested, through a letter addressed to Nancy Faeser, Minister of the Interior of Germany, an analysis about the idea of ​​banning the operation of the Islamic Generation movement in Germany, as there are indications that the movement has links with the banned group Hizb ut-Tahrir. Reul said the group’s members were “openly violating the country’s terrorist association law.” The German Interior Ministry has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia estimate that 130 people in the state currently actively participate in the Islamic Generation movement, and that they may be mobilizing a larger number of people by running propaganda and materials on their digital channels.