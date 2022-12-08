The news fell like a real bucket of cold water in the run-up to the duel against the Netherlands. Rodrigo de Paul trained differently in training on Wednesday, he stayed doing kinesiology and many media outlets discarded him for the quarterfinals.
There were versions of all kinds. From muscular discomfort to the Infobae publication announcing that the player had a tear and that he could lose the remainder of the World Cup. Everything was of the utmost concern and the media announced that Leandro Paredes was going to be his replacement (to share midfield with Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister).
Shortly after the news, the official version of the player arrived and filled everyone with doubts. “EVERYTHING’S FINE. We continue working and preparing the last details for a new final. GO SELECTION, ALL TOGETHER“He wrote on Instagram and it didn’t take long for him to go viral.
De Paul was part of the streaming with Lionel Messi, he was seen laughing and in high spirits. Although there he did not talk about his physical situation, he did not seem to be a person who had received the hardest news of his career a few hours ago.
The final decision will be that of the coach and the medical staff. Argentina at the moment prioritizes playing in silence and it is not clear who will be there tomorrow from the start. We can imagine that DT will bet on giving him rest and not risking it, especially taking into account the background and that he did not put players who were not 100% physically fit.
