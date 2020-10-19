The Ministry of Finance proposed to reform the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to reduce costs. The Ministry of Finance recommends combining the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the bailiff service and the courier service into one body, while transferring part of the police functions to civilian departments. In addition, it is proposed to reduce the number of employees of the internal affairs bodies, as well as to increase the term of service of police officers, simultaneously transferring a significant part of them to the category of civil servants.

A proposal to optimize spending came from the Ministry of Finance last week, after which a request was sent from the Security Council to several law enforcement agencies with a request to formulate their vision on this issue. The initiative was reported by a number of media outlets with reference to a letter from the Security Council office to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and sources that confirmed the receipt of such a request.

How much do they want to reduce the number of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs?

The number of employees of the internal affairs bodies is planned to be reduced by 10%. This should happen due to the transfer of employees of units that are not involved in law enforcement (medical, educational, personnel, financial, etc.) to the category of civil servants. Also, according to the “herringbone” principle, it is planned to make the ratio of the number of bosses to the number of subordinates.

In addition, it is proposed to transfer some of the functions of the police to the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health. The matter concerns the coordination of the program of resettlement of Russians from abroad, the regulation of labor migration and the control and permissive regulation in the sphere of legal drug trafficking.

The Ministry of Finance also proposes to make serious changes in the social component of the activities of law enforcement agencies. In particular, we are talking about increasing the minimum term of service from 20 to 25 years (excluding studies), abolishing the mandatory indexation of “military” pension annually by at least 2% above the inflation rate, as well as increasing the period of wearing clothing.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the reform will save the federal budget 20 billion rubles a year.

How did the Ministry of Internal Affairs react to the initiative?

As reported “Kommersant”, The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing a negative response to the proposal of the Ministry of Finance. Several interlocutors of the publication in the internal affairs bodies stated that the proposed measures are contradictory and will not lead to the desired result, and experts interviewed by the publication believe that the consequences of the reform may be an increase in corruption in the power block, a decrease in the quality of the department’s work and a massive outflow of personnel.