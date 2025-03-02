When a new year begins we devise purposes for our day to day to be healthier. In addition, when we return from a part of parties It is important to make a kind of “détox”. This includes having a good diet, as detailed by a nutrition team from Spain. Bad habits are not easy to suppress, since many times we can enter a comfort and neglect zone, thus increasing the risk of suffering certain diseases, such as heart disease, -which in themselves are more frequent in women from 50-, or diabetes, among others.

Wearing a healthy diet is essential to protect our health. When we do not, we run the risk of suffering what is known as ‘inflammaging’. That is, the “Chronic low -grade inflammation along with aging”they assure from the nutrition team of Clinical Enea. We tell you what exactly as the ways of preventing it through techniques that we must implement in food are.

What does’ inflammaging mean?



Alcohol, friedness, sugars and ultraprocesses lead the body to a state of inflammation that is important to leave. As experts, “if we keep it over time, can lead to low -degree chronic inflammation that can be the prelude to many of the Chronic Noncommissible Diseases of today’s society such as insulin resistance, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, dermatitis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and some types of cancer among others. ”

This is what is known as ‘inflammaging’, and that is that having bad eating habits can accelerate aging. “Eating badly inflames us and makes us old. That is why we must return as soon as possible to our routines and recover or establish healthy habits and a diet that nourishes us, ”explain the experts.

What are the causes and consequences of inflammation?

‘Inflammaging can result in vascular deterioration, increasing the risk of heart disease. Yuri Arcurs Peopleimages.com

As we have mentioned earlier, having a bad diet is the first cause of inflammation, which leads to premature aging. Dr. PRSCILA Siqueira, a facial harmonization specialist, has revealed other factors that can influence the appearance of ‘inflammaging’:

Oxidative stress : Reactive oxygen species (ROS) damage cells and activate inflammatory processes.

: Reactive oxygen species (ROS) damage cells and activate inflammatory processes. Senescent cells : They release inflammatory cytokines and degrade the surrounding tissue (SASP).

: They release inflammatory cytokines and degrade the surrounding tissue (SASP). Microbioma alteration : Changes in skin flora increase inflammation and reduce regenerative capacity.

: Changes in skin flora increase inflammation and reduce regenerative capacity. DNA damage: The accumulation of genetic errors perpetuates inflammation.

The expert points out that this inflammation can have an impact on facial harmonization as a consequence. A loss of elasticitysince the inflammation of collagen and elastin, affecting the integration of materials. Likewise, it may be a greater risk of conditions such as granulomas, fibrosis or persistent inflammation.

A Vascular deteriorationwith alterations in microcirculation that affect regeneration. Finally, inflammation can generate adipose tissue atrophy: “accelerates the loss of volume, compromising facial harmony,” he adds. But do not worry, because there are ways to combat all these damages, some tricks stand out from Clinic.





How to combat ‘inflammaging’?



Making a night fast of at least 12 hours will help detoxify the intestine. Istock

Now that we have returned to the routine, it is time to recover good habits or start trying them little by little. When recovering a good diet, The key is never to eat less. According to clinical Enea experts “Reducing the content of your dishes will only take you to the vicious circle of restriction – binge.” Therefore, they recommend carrying out these ‘tips’ for a real change of habits.

Make digestive breaks

A night fast of a minimum of 12 hours, as well as not being continuously pecking, will help clean the digestive tract and balance your blood glucose levels. Reduce the number of intakes and eliminate lunches and snacks for a while.

Incorporates carbohydrates

It incorporates starchy carbohydrates according to your daily physical activity. Specialists point out that low glycemic carbohydrates such as legumes, whole grains and tubers, and eliminating the rest must be prioritized. In addition, they advise to accompany the hydrates of vegetables, proteins and fats always.

The order does matter: Vegetables take first, then proteins and fats, and lastly, starchy carbohydrates.

Includes vegetables in your dishes

In the variety of colors is the variety of vitamins and minerals. It consumes foods rich in omega 3, such as blue fish three times a week and ground linen seeds and nuts daily. Nor can we forget hydration, You must drink enough waterespecially outside of meals, and perform physical activity on a daily basis: “Your best ally is physical exercise,” they conclude. In this way you will not only improve intestinal transit, but you can strengthen your muscles and tone the abdomen.

