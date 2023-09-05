The Smart Irrigation Systems Center, which was visited by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, plays an important role in increasing the percentage of coverage of the main road network in the Emirate of Dubai with smart traffic systems, which increased thanks to it between 2020 and 2022 from 11%. to 60%, according to the latest data issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The most important tasks and objectives that the center undertakes to achieve can be summarized as follows:

• Achieving the Dubai government’s directives to transform into the smartest city in the world, and employing smart technologies and software to facilitate the transportation process in Dubai.

• Supporting current and future means of transportation, by providing drivers with immediate traffic information on the state of the road network, such as the locations of congestion and traffic accidents, in addition to displaying important messages, instructions and tips related to traffic safety.

• Traffic management in the road network in the emirate, using the advanced traffic central system software, which contributes to supporting decision-making and providing automatic response plans.

• Providing an integrated technological platform that employs the latest technologies of artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of things, and communication systems.

• Supporting real-time decision-making to manage traffic, accidents and major events in the emirate.

• Completion of 100% coverage of the main roads in the emirate, bringing the total lengths of roads covered by the system from 480 km to 710 km.

• Improved monitoring of events by 63% last year.

• Improving the response time in accidents and emergency cases by 30% by the end of last year.