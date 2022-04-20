If you are Mexican, you have surely heard many conversations about lithium. This after the president of Mexico proposed a new law to nationalize this element found in our country. Of course, hearing his name so many times does not immediately make you an expert on the subject.

That is why here we will share what lithium is for, the amount we have in Mexico and the industries that use it the most. This way you won’t be left out of the conversation of the moment. In addition, you will learn something in the process, since this element is used in different ways and you surely have a lot of it in your house.

Here we tell you what you should know about lithium

Lithium is one of the elements in the periodic table. Besides that it is one of the lightest metals and objects of all. At the moment Mexico It has reserves of this element estimated at 1,700,000 tons. Although it is not yet exploited in the country, there are already plans to do so, since some deposits in Lower California, sound Y Zacatecas They are already in the exploration phase.

Lithium is very light but it is also very resistant, which is why it is used in different branches. The most important are in aeronautics, bulletproof vests and in the construction of bicycles. It is also used to create a variety of highly heat resistant lubricants within the metalworking industry.

However, one of its most important uses, and one that may be of interest to you, is in electronic devices. Lithium is the main component of batteries, from double a, to those used by electric cars, due to its conductivity. Without this element we probably wouldn’t be able to enjoy our favorite video games.

You may be surprised to learn that lithium is also used in the medical field, particularly in psychiatry. This element is used in medications that treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and even migraines. However, this does not mean that it is safe to consume. Direct contact with it can cause severe damage due to its corrosive nature.

Although Mexico seeks to nationalize it, it is not the country with the largest quantities of lithium nor one of its largest exporters. That title belongs to Australia, which is currently the largest producer of this metal with three large companies dedicated to it. Perhaps with the new law and the Mexican reservations, this will change in the future. Do you think it’s possible? Tell us in the comments.

