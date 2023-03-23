Bakhmut lies in ruins.

For more than seven long months, this small industrial town in eastern Ukraine has been hit hard by Russian forces.

According to his deputy mayor, Oleksandr Marchenko, only a few thousand civilians remain living in underground shelters without water, gas or electricity. “The city is almost destroyed,” he told the BBC. “There is not a single building that has remained intact in this war.”

So why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so hard over this pile of rubble? Why are both sides sacrificing the lives of so many soldiers to attack and defend this city in a battle that has lasted longer than any other in this war?

Military analysts say that Bakhmut has little strategic value. The city is not home to a military base, nor is it a hub of connections or an important population center.

Before the invasion, about 70,000 people lived in the municipality. The city was known above all for its salt and gypsum mines and its enormous wine cellar. It has no particular geographical importance.

As one Western official noted, Bakhmut is “a small tactical battle on a 1,200-kilometre front line.”

And yet Russia is deploying enormous military resources to take the city. Western officials estimate that between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded so far in and around Bakhmut.

The Kremlin needs a victory, however symbolic. It’s been a long time since the summer, when Russian forces took cities like Severodonetsk and Lisichansk. Since then, the territorial gains they have achieved have been gradual and slow.

Symbolic value

So Russia needs a win to sell out the Kremlin propagandists at home. Serhii Kuzan, president of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, told the BBC that “they are fighting a political battle, not a purely military one. The Russians will continue to sacrifice thousands of lives to achieve their political goals.”

The Russian commanders also want to take Bakhmut for military reasons. They hope it will serve as a springboard to further territorial gains. As the UK Defense Ministry noted in December, capturing the city “could allow Russia to threaten the larger urban areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.”

And then there’s the matter of Wagner’s group of mercenaries leading the brunt of the assault.

Their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has staked his reputation and that of his private army on the capture of Bakhmut. He hoped to show that his fighters could do better than the regular Russian army. He has recruited thousands of convicts and is sending them in waves against the Ukrainian defenses, many of them to his death.

If he does not win a victory at Bakhmut, his political influence in Moscow will diminish. Prigozhin is at odds with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he criticizes for his tactics and now reproaches him for not having enough ammunition. There is, says Serhii Kuzan, a political struggle between the two men for influence in the Kremlin “and this struggle is taking place in and around Bakhmut.”

So why has Ukraine been defending Bakhmut so tenaciously, losing thousands of troops in the process?

heavy casualties

Their main strategic objective is the use of this battle to weaken the Russian army. One Western official put it bluntly: “Bajmut, because of Russian tactics, is giving Ukraine a unique opportunity to kill a lot of Russians.”

NATO sources estimate that five Russians die for every Ukrainian in Bakhmut. Ukraine’s national security secretary Oleksiy Danilov says the ratio is even higher, at seven to one.

These numbers are impossible to verify. Serhii Kuzan assured the BBC that “as long as Bakhmut fulfills his role, allowing us to crush the enemy forces and proportionately destroy much more of them than the enemy inflicts on us, in the meantime, of course, we will continue to hold Bakhmut.” Defending the city, Ukraine is also holding back Russian forces that could otherwise be deployed elsewhere.

Like Russia, Ukraine has also attached political importance to Bakhmut. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made the city an emblem of resistance. When he visited Washington in December, he called it “the fortress of our morals” and presented a Bakhmut flag to the US Congress. “The fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and freedom,” he said then.

So what would happen if Bakhmut fell? Russia would claim a victory, a rare piece of good news to boost morale. Ukraine would suffer a political and symbolic loss. The Ukrainians could no longer shout “Bajmut resist!” on social networks. But few believe it would have a major military impact. As US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated, “The fall of Bakhmut will not necessarily mean that the Russians have turned the tide in this war.”

Mick Ryan, an Australian strategist and former general, believes that, in that case, there would be no rapid Russian advance: “The Ukrainians will retreat to defensive zones in the Kramatorsk area that they have prepared in the last eight years. And that city is located on higher and more easily defensible ground than Bakhmut. Any advance into the Kramatorsk region is likely to be as bloody for the Russians as their campaign for Bakhmut.”

So perhaps what matters most in the battle for Bakhmut is how many losses each side has suffered and what that could mean for the next phase of the war. Has Russia suffered so many casualties that her ability to mount new offensives has been weakened? Or will the Ukraine have lost so many soldiers that its army will be less capable of launching a counteroffensive later in the spring?

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-64903497, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-03-10 04:50:07

James Landale

Correspondent specialized in Diplomacy, Kyiv