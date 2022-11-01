The study, conducted by researchers from the American “Yale” University, stated that couples who are unhappy in their relationships are 50 percent more likely to return to the hospital after a heart attack, and they were 67 percent more likely to report chest pain in the year after the attack. , compared to those who experience little or no stress in their marriage.

In their study, which wanted to test whether a long-term relationship could be a factor or a hindrance after a heart attack, the researchers examined the cases of more than 1,500 adults, with an average age of 47, after one year, and compared them to how happy they were in their marriage.

Participants were asked to complete questionnaires on topics including emotional and sexual relationship quality before being classified as having either weak, moderate, moderate or severe marital stress.

The scientists then used a scale to assess the specimen’s physical health, pain scores and mental well-being, as well as hospital data to monitor any readmissions to medical facilities.

Overall, about 4 in 10 women and 3 in 10 men reported acute marital stress, according to findings presented at the 2022 American Heart Association scientific session.

Participants who suffer from severe marital stress also scored poorly in physical and mental health, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.