Up to choose a partner exists psychological manipulation of which many times We are not aware.

He IKEA effect it’s a psychological phenomenon in which people value an object more that they themselves have created or builtin comparison with one similar that they have acquired already made.

This effect takes its name from the company IKEA furniturewhich has become famous for selling boxed furniture that customers must assemble themselves at home.

It is believed that the IKEA effect is partly due to the commitment people feel after investing time and effort to build an object.

It may also be because people feel more emotionally connected with something they have created themselves.

the tiktoker @psicologia.practica proposed an example in choice of coupleswhere a woman dates two types of men.

The first takes her to restaurants, picks her up and leaves her at home, while with the second to have dinner, the man offers her to earn money by playing the guitar downtown.

The tiktoker ensures that the woman feels more attached to the man with whom shared the experience of “earning” his dinner.

It should be noted that the IKEA effect is not related to people’s social classes or economic level as the example used by the tiktoker.

This effect has also been used by marketers and publicists to promote products that require active consumer participation, such as DIY kits, tools, arts and crafts supplies, and other products that allow consumers to create something with their own hands.