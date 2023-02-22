More and more people have switched to cycling, not only for their daily commute, but also for sports and to have a better quality of life.

Cycling, in recreational mode, It is the favorite activity of many people throughout the week, and that has generated that those who practice it not only do it to take care of themselves, but also have a special dedication to taking care of their cycle.

One of the key factors for such bicycle care is the pressure to which the tires should be inflated. And that varies according to the use that is going to be given to it and the terrain that is going to be traveled: it is not the same to do it on the road than in a test through mountains or uncovered roads.

The type and width of the rim changes the measurement

You also have to take into account the type of tire that the bicycle has, since the pressure varies if it is a wheel with a tire or one with tubulars.

The Spanish portal Bikester made some recommendations related to the adequate pressure for the bicycle wheels, according to different factors: the first, never exceed the maximum pressure, which is marked on the sides of the tire.

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

The fact of inflating the tires with higher or lower pressure can bring some advantages or disadvantages. For example, doing it with higher pressure gives, on smooth surfaces, better protection to avoid punctures and less rolling resistance.

A lower pressure, on the other hand, helps the tire to better absorb the impacts of the road and to have a much better grip, since there is more contact between the rubber and the asphalt.

The type of tire that the bicycle has, according to the modality, also influences when determining the pressure: the road ones usually have narrower wheels and that means that the pressure they need is higher, unlike the mountain ones , much wider.

The weight of the person and the bicycle also has a lot to do with the pressure that must be applied. The higher the weight, the lower the pressure.

“Roofing companies generally give the general rule of thumb of 1% per kilogram. If you ride an e-bike, you can add a little less than half a bar for the extra weight of the battery and motor (typically 10kg),” explains Bikester.

The ideal size to inflate the tires

Starting from a measurement in bars, 4.0 is a good starting point for inflating tires on road or trekking bikes. The latter, however, usually have slightly wider wheels, so the pressure can be a little lower, 3.0 bars.

Launch of the Bogota Shared Bicycle System pilot Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

However, as stated above, a narrower tire requires a higher pressure. Road ones may need between 6 and 7 bars, if the measurement is between 28 and 25 millimeters.

Mountain bike tires require less pressure. If the width of the rim is 50 millimeters, it can be 3 bars, but if it reaches 59, the ideal pressure is 2 bars.

