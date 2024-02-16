The owner of one of the most expensive license plates in the world has screwed it onto a car. Which car are you thinking of?

The discussion surrounding personalized license plates recently flared up again now that it is back on the table in the Netherlands. It is not yet known how it would work for us, but we think it would be a system à la Belgium. Where you pay a fixed amount for a license plate. We do not think there will be a system like in the UK or Dubai, for example, where license plates can be exchanged with each other through auctions and resale. So don't expect the license plate '1' to turn up in an auction for millions in the Netherlands.

P7

This does happen in Dubai and the most expensive license plate ever was recently auctioned. Someone paid a rough $15 million for a license plate. And not license plate 1, which is usually reserved for the sheikhs, but license plate 'P7'. With a small P and a big 7. Then comes the next problem: which car is 'worth' to add such an expensive license plate? Well, perhaps the most Dubai car in the world.

Mansory Cullinan

This Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Swiss tuner calls it the 'Linea D'Oro' and you know it. We have already written about it. Things that stand out: the exterior in a turquoise color that transitions into black. Including large rims, body kit and lots of forged carbon. Well, it would be your thing.

By the way, it is called Linea d'Oro because of the fact that pieces of gold leaf are incorporated into the carbon fiber. This also extends to the interior. So it is the epitome of being extremely rich.

And so it suddenly becomes the perfect car for a $15 million license plate. This Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan will not have been cheap either. Perfect, in a very Dubai way.

