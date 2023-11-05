Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 05/11/2023 – 19:29

Medicines, water, fuel: there is a lack of everything in the Palestinian territory. Humanitarian aid organizations speak of a “catastrophic” scenario, overloaded hospitals and insufficient supplies. Since the October 7 terrorist attack committed by Hamas against Israel, the country has reacted in the Gaza Strip with retaliatory attacks against the radical Islamic group, classified as an organization terrorist attack by the United States and other Western countries.

Since then, the situation of civilians living in the Palestinian enclave has worsened.

Director of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini describes the humanitarian situation in the region as “catastrophic”. According to him, there is a lack of medicine, food, water and fuel; thousands of desperate people flocked to the agency’s warehouses and distribution centers in panic.

International organizations highlight the urgent need for supplies, and tell DW that little has entered Gaza.

With practically the entire territory isolated, it is not possible to verify much information independently, which makes the situation difficult to assess. For this reason, DW relies heavily on information provided by humanitarian support organizations.

Director of International Cooperation at the German Red Cross, Christof Johnen says that workers from abroad are unable to enter Gaza. “Many Palestinian volunteers have taken on much of the work, and they do so at enormous risk.”

How does aid reach Gaza?

The shipments come from different countries and are first delivered to Egypt. From there, they normally travel in trucks to the border, at the Rafah crossing. On the Gaza side, the supplies would be loaded onto another truck to continue the journey. At the destination, UN bodies and other entities, such as the Red Cross, are responsible for receiving the material and distributing it to UN hospitals and facilities.

This distribution, however, is difficult because roads on the Palestinian side are partially destroyed or blocked by rubble. This, according to Johnen, makes it impossible to deliver supplies from the German Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Added to this are the conditions imposed by Israel for the delivery of humanitarian aid: the country wants to be guaranteed that the shipments will not fall into the hands of Hamas – mainly fuel, which could be used for military purposes.

In the last ten days, the country allowed more than 200 trucks with food and medicine from Rafah to enter Gaza – none of them were carrying fuel.

Humanitarian support organizations say shipments so far do not come close to meeting the need.

Unicef ​​spokesman Toby Fricker tells DW that at least 100 trucks per day would be needed to meet the needs of the more than 2 million people living in the Gaza Strip.

How do people communicate in the Gaza Strip?

Paltel, a Palestinian telecommunications company, reported last week that telephone and internet networks across the region had almost completely collapsed, and attributed the problem to Israeli bombings – information that it is not possible to verify independently.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN bodies such as Unicef, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Food Program (WFP), as well as the NGOs Save the Children and the Norwegian Council for Refugees (NRC) said in the same period they had lost contact with staff for up to 24 hours.

A few days after telecommunications services were partially restored, network surveillance organization Netblocks.org reported another blackout that lasted a few hours – which, in the organization’s words, means a “complete telecommunications outage” for most of the country. population in Gaza.

Internet outages make the work of humanitarian support organizations difficult. Communication with the teams via radio services would be very precarious, says Johnen, from the Red Cross. Added to this is the fact that people in emergency situations are unable to call ambulances, making it impossible to provide first aid.

Therefore, health workers position ambulances in different locations in Gaza, and the population tries to inform them where the injured are. “But these are extremely difficult conditions, above all for rescuers, because there are no guarantees of safety or protection,” highlights Johnen.

How do people in Gaza get water?

“The water supply is, in fact, very precarious and insufficient,” says Johnen. A similar scenario is confirmed by the NGO Save the Children: “Many are forced to turn to dirty water sources. This could lead to a disease outbreak.” For children, such a scenario could be fatal.

According to information from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, there are three Israeli water pipes that supply the north, center and south of the Gaza Strip. After the Hamas attack, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz even announced that no pipes would be opened until the hostages kidnapped by the group returned home. Subsequently, the government itself reported having partially resumed supply. A report released on 2/11 by UNRWA, however, states that there is no water in any of the three pipes.

The population in Gaza also depends on desalination plants, wells and water reserves. But here too the situation is difficult. Well water is not clean. “It’s dirty water and often very, very saline,” says Unicef’s Fricker.

The Gaza Strip’s only natural water source is the coastal aquifer, an underground layer of water-bearing stone that stretches along the western Mediterranean coast from just north of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula to Israel. But only 4% of this water is drinkable, according to data from the World Bank. It is not uncommon for people to wait for hours at one of the few water stations to fill gallons brought from home or receive bottled water from humanitarian aid organizations.

According to WHO estimates, there is currently only three liters of water per day, per person, in Gaza. But the minimum, according to Fricker, would be 15 liters: for drinking, cooking and maintaining hygiene.

How does the lack of fuel impact people in Gaza?

In early October, the Palestinian energy company announced that Gaza’s only power plant had been shut down due to lack of fuel and no more power could be generated. Israel accuses Hamas, which controls Gaza, of maintaining a stockpile of “1 million liters” of fuel and not making it available to the population. This information cannot be independently verified.

The fact is that fuel is an essential asset for the population of Gaza, as it is necessary to, among other things, ensure energy supply. UNRWA has repeatedly reinforced calls for fuel to be delivered to the region. Hospitals need it to, for example, maintain generators that ensure the operation of machines essential for the survival of patients.

The UN World Food Program also warned that the entity’s partner bakeries could no longer operate without fuel. When contacted by DW, the organization reported that, for now, it can only provide bread daily to 20,000 people – at the beginning of the crisis, there were 200,000.

Access to drinking water is also hampered by the lack of fuel, necessary to generate energy for desalination plants and pump water from the ground. As the energy supply is currently unstable and no fuel enters Gaza, this also means, according to Johnen, that there is no way to generate clean water – the Red Cross representative, however, stated that he does not have estimates on the amount of fuel available in Gaza. territory.

Contacted by DW, UNRWA claims that no fuel has entered Gaza for a month. According to information from news agencies, however, Israeli forces signaled that they would allow the supply of fuel to hospitals.

What is the situation like in Gaza hospitals?

Christian Katzer, head of the German section of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), says on the organization’s website: “Our surgeons have reported that they are operating, in part, without anesthesia. There are no more painkillers for people. The conditions under which health services are being provided are unimaginable, unacceptable.”

A Palestinian surgeon working for the organization from Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, Mohammed Obeid reported in a statement published on the MSF website how he carried out an operation on the floor of a corridor. “We amputated the foot of a 9-year-old boy, practically without anesthesia. The anesthetist held his mouth open so he wouldn’t suffocate. This is the best we can do right now. But it’s not possible.” Hospitals would face a widespread shortage of medicines, painkillers and fuel.

“Crews report very, very bad scenes; terrible injuries. They say they can no longer always get to places where people need help quickly,” says Johnen, from the Red Cross. The system, according to him, would be completely overloaded. “Everyone in the hospitals is exhausted. They are exasperated by the number of injured arriving, which they have to treat with fewer and fewer resources.” Added to this situation are people who are not injured, but who run to hospitals in search of shelter, hoping to protect themselves from missiles.

On 01/11, for the first time since the Hamas attack, the Rafah crossing in Egypt was opened for civilians to leave. Dozens of injured Palestinians were able to be taken to the neighboring country for medical treatment. On Saturday night, following an Israeli bombing of a convoy of ambulances – which, according to Israel, were used by Hamas – the crossing was closed again.

How are people getting around in Gaza?

Because they no longer have fuel for their cars, civilians in Gaza have been traveling on foot or on horseback, in carts pulled by mules or donkeys, according to Johnen.

Particularly after Israel urged the population of Gaza to evacuate the north of the territory, many began to move south. But not everyone can make the journey, says Johnen. It is difficult to evacuate hospitals, and the German Red Cross has heard from rescuers and helpers working in the north that they cannot and do not want to leave the injured behind.