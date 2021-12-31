Have you ever wondered why our ideal body temperature is 36°C? Scientists say that number is the perfect balance, as it’s hot enough to prevent infectious diseases. But even with a good variation, the human body mechanism does not support very sharp differences.

To understand this dynamic, we need to look at a second characteristic in addition to air temperature. The percentage of relative humidity is essential for our body’s heat exchanges, since a very humid air will prevent sweat from evaporating – as we will see later. Thus, the temperature limit supported by the human body will vary depending on the humidity. To better quantify this value, therefore, it is necessary to use a wet bulb temperature measure.

+ UN agency confirms record heat in the Arctic in 2020

This type of scale is based on a glass thermometer, with the bulb wrapped in wet cloth. From this, it is possible to take into account the humidity of the air also when calculating the temperature limit for human beings.

Thus, an air temperature of approximately 46°C together with a humidity of 30% will generate a wet bulb temperature close to 30°C. When the relative humidity reaches 77%, for example, and the temperature 38°C, the value in the wet bulb reaches 35°C. This last value, therefore, is the temperature and humidity threshold that becomes lethal to our human bodies.

We can think of sweat as liquid water on the surface of the skin. The body is hot, due to the generation of thermal energy by the metabolism of our cells. In this way, sweat will absorb this thermal energy to go to the gaseous state. Thus, when sweat evaporates from our body, it also takes a small percentage of heat with it, lowering the temperature of the skin. When the air is heavily saturated with water, however, sweat has difficulty evaporating. This is because there is no more “space” for water in the form of a gas in the atmosphere. From then on, the body will not be able to get rid of heat efficiently, and may reach hyperthermic levels (above 40°C).

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?