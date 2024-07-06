Climate experts have warned in recent years that lTemperatures have become increasingly extreme and, as an example of this, the heat wave that has hit a large part of the United States, registering record temperatures in various areas. The situation will not change and, on the contrary, could worsen.

In its monthly report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that those hoping for a respite from above-average temperatures in June were disappointed to find that heat dominated much of the country.

Heat waves were significant both in the West As in the central and eastern parts during the second half of the month, rainfall was also lower than usual.

Based on the analysis they have carried out over the last month, they concluded that these were The five states with the highest temperatures in the United States:

Record temperatures have been recorded in the southeastern part of the state in particular. In June, temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius in Death Valley. But in large cities such as Sacramento and Los Angeles, temperatures have also been breaking. They faced heat waves exceeding 48 degrees Celsius.

Due to its large desert areas, its temperatures are usually very high. Cities like Phoenix and Yuma have recorded temperatures of over 37 degrees Celsius in the summer, making it one of the hottest states in the country.

It is not surprising that the Las Vegas desert area experiences high temperatures which have reached over 37 degrees Celsius.

In Texas the heat is scorching mainly in the summer months, as cities like Dallas and Austin routinely experience temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius.

In Florida the summers are quite hot and humid, particularly in Miami and Orlando where temperatures often exceed 32 degrees Celsius.

The NOAA map shows the areas with the highest temperatures. Photo:NOAA Share

The United States is preparing for a major drought

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shared its outlook for the month of July, anticipating that Above-average temperatures are expected across virtually the entire country.

In fact, they estimate that The heat wave will continue causing droughts mainly in the southeastthe Ohio Valley, the Southern Plains, and the area extending from Montana and Wyoming into western Washington.

They warned that the area of ​​the country considered under the abnormally dry category increased from less than 15 to almost 30 percent, which is why a severe drought scenario is expected during July.