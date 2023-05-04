After the negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Film and Television Producers Alliance fail to reach a new deal for the payment of screenwriters in Hollywood studios, which is represented in the Alliance, the WGA announced the first strike in 15 years. As is recalled, in 2007 the previous strike occurred, which affected series such as “Heroes”, “The Office”, and films such as “James Bond: Quantum of Solace“. Which film and streaming products could suffer from this strike?

What is the reason for the writers’ strike in Hollywood?

About 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted in favor of the strike, which began on tuesday may 2. The demand for this strike, before the Alliance that represents studios such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix and paramountis for higher salaries and a larger share of the profits of current streaming.

Among the actors and directors who have shown their support for the strike are daniel kwan (director of “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”), late night show hosts such as Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallonand actresses like Amanda Seyfried.

What series and movies could be affected by the writers’ strike?

The first programs that will be affected by the writers strike will be the late shows: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers They confirmed that their shows will pause their production. Likewise, Saturday Night Live has also stopped its transmission.

Strings like “Grey’s Anatomy” could suffer delays in the premiere of new seasons, while others, such as “The Mandalorian”, “House of Dragon”, “stranger things“, “Curb Your Enthusiasm“, although they have a large part of the scripts written, they could also, as episode rewrites are common, have production problems.

In general, most of the shows and movies that have been announced will be affected by this writers’ strike in Hollywood. As an example, a series that suffered from the 2007 strike is “Heroes“, whose season one amazed, but the following are recognized by critics as a drop in quality. Likewise, the movie “James Bond: Quantum of Solace” had to undergo changes in the script, in which even the protagonist, Daniel Craig, was involved. “fucked us***. I was trying to rewrite scenes, but a writer I’m not“, held.

