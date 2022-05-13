Each and every one of us has seen the FC Barcelona shield on some occasion, the culé club is one of the greatest clubs in the history of this sport, and one of the best teams so far in the 21st century, although now is not going through its best moment. But, today, what do we know about the shield of this emblematic club? What is the history and meaning of your shield?
In the first place, the shield is what all the clubs wear on the left side of the chest that makes them stand out from the rest of the clubs, it could be said that the shields in football clubs are an emblem. The clubs have been modifying their shields over the years, and Barça is no exception.
The Blaugrana team, since its inception, has been very attached to the city of Barcelona, the first FC Barcelona shield, in fact, was the Catalan city’s own shield, until in 1910, it was decided that the club should have your own shield. Due to this situation, meetings were called for the design of the new club shield, winning the proposal of Santiago Femenia, a former club player, who established the bases of the current shield.
The first shield of the Blaugrana team had a shape similar to that of a pot, with elements that characterize the club. In the upper left part was the Sant Jordi Cross on a white background, and to the right, the Catalan flag. In the middle were the club’s initials, “FCB” and at the bottom a ball on a balugrana background.
This shield lasted 10 years, until in 1920 there was a new modification to the club’s shield, the changes were insignificant. The background on which the club’s initials were placed changed color from white to gold, the Blaugrana lines were outlined in a gold tone and the details on the sides of the shield changed design.
This shield remained for 40 years, until in 1960 it returned to the initial design, but with the ball in a darker brown, the Blaugrana lines were no longer outlined and the lower part was widened.
With the Franco regime the shield also underwent variations. It went from being called Foot-Ball Club Barcelona to what we know today, FC Barcelona, this change was reflected in the shield with the change of the initials, which went from “FCB” to “CFB” and in 1946 it was seen on the shield the initials “C. de FB” With the end of the dictatorship in Spain, the shield began to look more like the current one, in 1974 modifications were made and in 1975 the outline was finished.
The penultimate shield that the club has had, you could see the modification that the part of the initials joined the edges. Another modification suffered is that the details that the club’s shield presented previously were reduced, something that has continued to happen in subsequent modifications.
With the entry of the new century, more specifically in the year 2002, the club underwent a change, after another 25 years without retouching the shield. The person in charge of modernizing the club’s shield was Claret Serrahima, simplifying the details of the outline, the blaugrana colors of the shield became more similar to those used by the culé team in its jersey and modernized the ball of the shield.
From the club’s official website we can read the following about the latest modification of the shield: “He opted for more stylized lines, removed the dots that separated the club’s initials, shortened the name and reduced the number of points. It should be said that this shield presents simpler lines, which facilitate its reproduction in all formats of the entity’s corporate identity”.
