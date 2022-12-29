The TikTok social network It’s literally everywhere. Beyond being able to find tiktoks on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, now mainly young people even throw theme parties on this virtual Chinese platform, but have you ever wondered what the influencer who earns the most money on this social network?

Gone are the dreams of becoming doctors, firefighters, police officers, builders, nurses and others, because now children want to be influencers, and more specifically, content creators on the TikTok social network.

So great has been the success of TikTok that, to date, it has been the only social network of Chinese origin that has managed to shake the numbers of the platforms of Goalthat is, to Facebook and instagramwhich have had to add new functions to deal with this Asian giant.

With such great fame that the ByteDance platformIt is not uncommon for many to wonder who is the influencer who earns the most money by posting videos on the electronic application, and we will tell you below so that you can clear up the doubt.

The influencer who earns the most on TikTok

With the boom that TikTok had from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not surprising that today many are interested (both individuals and companies) in doing business through the Chinese platform.

Under this framework, the TikTok influencer who earns the most money with her videos is, nothing more and nothing less, charli d’ameliocontent creator of the social network of only 18 years of age.

Charli D’Amelio, born in Norwalk, Connecticut (United States), in addition to being an influencer on different virtual platforms, is dedicated to modeling, as well as being dancer and singergifts that he has shown in his different clips.

Currently, Charli has more than 149.4 million followers on the TikTok social networkwhere she is dedicated to uploading dance, beauty and modeling videos, which has led her to accumulate more than 11.3 billion “likes” on her recordings so far.

But, the million dollar question: How much does Charli D’Amelio earn for being an influencer on TikTok? According to the magazine Forbeswith an approximate annual income of 17.5 million dollars obtained in 2021 (more than 340 million Mexican pesos), the American is the highest paid content creator on the Asian social network.

However, it should be made clear that Charli D’Amelio’s income is not only derived from her videos, but also from the collaborations she has made with different international brands such as Hollister and Dunkin’ Donuts.