Mexico It is full of natural beauty, between lakes, rivers, beaches, forests, deserts, jungles and even volcanoes totally legendary. These geological structures In addition to being enormous in size, they have been considered important sites for centuries, but there is one that surpasses the others, check here what is the highest altitude volcano in mexico.

The Mexican Republic is considered a country full of volcanism. It is said that in the Mexican territory there are between 8 and 10 thousand volcanoes, especially in the well-known Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt (TMVF).

The volcanoes are such important sites for mexicans, which for centuries have been attributed sacred powers, so it is usual that they bear the names of goddesses and gods. Among all the mountains and volcanoes in the country, the three that stand out for their imposing size. We refer to iztaccihuatlknown as “The Sleeping Woman”andl Popocatepetl and Citlaltépetl also known as the Pico de Orizaba. However, only one of them is the highest altitude volcano in Mexico.

What is the highest altitude volcano in Mexico

The The highest altitude volcano in Mexico is Citlaltépetl.known as the Pico de Orizaba. Their altitude is 5,636 meters above sea level, completely surpassing other volcanoes such as Popocatépetl, which is 5,454 meters above sea level, and Iztaccíhuatl, which reaches 5.22 meters above sea level.

The Citlaltepetl owes its name to the fact that in Nahuatl it means “Hill of the Star”, its size is so vast that it covers the territory of two states, that of Puebla and that of Veracruz. Therefore, if you want to meet him in person, you can access it through the nearby towns of both entities, such as the municipalities of Calcahualto, La Perla, Tlalchichuca, Chalchicomula de Sesma and Atzitzintla.

The entire area surrounding the great volcano was declared a National Park since 1937, in order to ensure its conservation and preservation, since it is of great importance to the environment and ecosystems.

Although the Citlaltépetl is the highest volcano in Mexicofor years it has been considered a inactive volcanoHowever, an interesting fact is that its snowy peak for decades was crowned by 14 glaciers, but due to global warming since 1940 they have disappeared one by one and today only one remains. With it, a river is formed that supplies 2 million people in the states of Puebla and Veracruz.