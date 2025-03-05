Chicken, as we know, is one of the most consumed foods in all homes. In fact, in our country approximately 13 kilos of chicken are ingested annually. As if that were not enough, It is believed to be one of the healthy and most versatile options in the kitchen.

Of course, what is clear is that not all chickens are the same. On more than one occasion, almost securitywe will have seen in the supermarket, or through images on social networks, especially in ‘X’, A white and a yellow version. Because?

In depth

Well, what changes between one type of chicken and another is its diet. That is, yes The chicken is white has been mainly fed with wheat. And, if it’s yellow, he has eaten corn. In some countries, even The food industry incorporates natural pigments into bird diets to intensify that color.

Responding, of course, to cultural preferences. Another of the theories that has taken the most weight in recent months with respect to this issue is that animals are hormoned or containing antibiotics, something that experts They deny by all means.

More details

Given this panorama, it should be noted that both yellow and white chicken meat derive from the same poultry strains And they are subject to similar breeding processes, so that quality and nutritional value remain constant beyond the external aspect of the final product.

Although both types of chicken offer essential proteins and nutrientstheir characteristics vary and can influence all consumer preferences. By a lake, the yellow chicken has a more intense flavor and a stronger texture than the white chicken. In turn, white chicken is linked to a softer taste and a more tender texture. Now, They are equally nutritious and healthy.