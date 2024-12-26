Years ago, in Spain, we could find countless vehicles transporting a kind of rubber strip tied to the rear bumper and hanging until it touched the asphalt. However, over the years, this technique has disappeared and it is only possible to observe them in those classic cars that still circulate on the roads of our country.

What is this type of rubber and what is it for?

This type of rubber is, nothing more and nothing less, than a antistatic band. As explained by the Royal Automobile Club of Spain, its objective is to act against static electricity “which affects both the electrical systems of the car and the health of the occupants themselves”: “A spark can be generated and cause a fire after contact with fuel gases”.

Why is this ‘spark’ generated?

The explanation for this kind of ‘spark’ is purely physical. As explained by sources related to RACE, it is “a phenomenon in which a vehicle accumulates an electrical charge that is generated by the tire friction on the road or by the friction of the car with the airespecially at high speeds and in cold, dry climates.” Therefore, in the past, it was common to get into the vehicle and receive a small electric shock.

Why are they not used today?

This antistatic band reached its peak in the past decade of the 70s and 80sand even two tapes were even observed hanging on the same vehicle due to the electricity that was generated and as a solution to these annoying discharges. Furthermore, the manufacturers of the time assured that the ‘happy tape’ improved well-being of the vehicle occupants and prevented, in other cases, the dizziness and nausea caused by the excess positive charge in the passengers.

However, now, with technological advances and the evolution of cars, it is a scene that is seen less and less on the roads of our country. The latest generation automobiles have improved the conduction of static electricity and these strips, logically, have completely lost their prominence and have become a mere decoration.





How do you place the ‘happy ribbon’?

For those users who continue to maintain some classic vehicle, it is important to highlight that this rubber strip is placed with some ease and They will not need the help of a professional. Of course, the fundamental requirement is that “it is in contact with both the chassis of the car and the road.”





“The key is that the rubber is in contact with the chassis and the roadso you can place it on the exhaust pipe holder or on the rear bumper itself. It is important that it is at the right height so that it rubs the asphalt while driving and is properly fixed so that it performs its function properly,” RACE explains.