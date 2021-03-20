One more year, Europe monopolizes the top positions of the World Happiness Report 2021 (World Happiness Report 2021) produced since 2012 by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a body linked to the UN. And one more year, and already four, Finland has been chosen as the happiest country in the world among the 149 candidates.

Furthermore, it so happens that this year’s classification is strongly influenced by SARS-CoV-2 and the pandemic that its irruption has caused around the world. Although contrary to what one might think, 22 countries do not perceive a decline in well-being or in the perception that people have of their own lives.

“One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common and external threat that hurts everyone and that has generated a greater feeling of solidarity and empathy “, notes John Helliwell, one of the study’s authors.

And it is that, beyond the exceptional situation, the main factors that are taken into account are the respondents’ perception of happiness, whose subjective evaluations intersect with other more objective data related to GDP figures, individual freedom or corruption, among others.

In this way, Maybe when we think of Finland the first thing that comes to mind is the cold and the dark that prevails for a good part of the year, but beyond the typical clichés there are a number of nuances that make the Scandinavian country a special place. Its overwhelming nature, low levels of pollution, education, its health system, social services, freedom, equality or generosity of its inhabitants are some of the aspects that have raised it one more year to the top of the happiness ranking with a score of 7.84 out of 10

Top 10 happiest countries in the world Finland Denmark Swiss Iceland Netherlands Norway Sweden Luxembourg New Zealand Austria

What place does Spain occupy?

We may have the perception that Spain lives very well and, although that perception can be considered almost as an objective fact, the truth is that there is still room for improvement, since the report indicates that in our country it is difficult for us to smile. In the last classification Spain is in twenty-seventh place with a score of around 6.5.

Meanwhile, Germany ranks 13th, Canada 14th, the United Kingdom 17th, the United States 19th. Costa Rica is the first Latin American country in this list, in 16th place, followed by Guatemala (30th), Uruguay (31st), Brazil (35th), Mexico (36th), Panama (41st) and Chile (43rd).

What is the most unhappy country in the world

Among the great powers, India it is the one that is in the lowest positions, in the 139th place. In Africa, the best ranked country is Congo Brazzaville, ranked 83rd. Of Asia, the first to appear is Taiwan (24th). According to the authors of the work, the last place in the ranking, that is, the most unhappy country in the world, is Afghanistan, a nation subjected to decades of war and conflict.