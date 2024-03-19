Finland consolidated its place as the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive time, according to a UN-sponsored report to be published this Wednesday.

The Nordic countries lead the first places, since Denmark, Iceland and Sweden follow after Finland.

The last place on the list of 143 countries is occupied by Afghanistan, affected by a humanitarian catastrophe after the return to power of the Taliban in 2020.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the United States and Germany do not appear among the 20 happiest countries, and occupy positions 23 and 24.

Costa Rica and Kuwait enter the top-20 and occupy positions 12 and 13.

None of the most populous countries in the world appear in the top 20 countries.

“In the top ten, only the Netherlands and Australia have more than 15 million inhabitants. Among the top 20, only Canada and the United Kingdom have more than 30 million inhabitants,” according to the report.

The sharpest declines in the happiness index since the period 2006-10 are those of Afghanistan, Lebanon and Jordan, when Serbia, Bulgaria and Latvia register strong advances.

The World Happiness Report is a measure of happiness published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network every year since 2012.

Headquarters of the United Nations Organization Photo:TIME Share

What is Finland's recipe for success and what criteria are evaluated?

It is based on people's assessment of their happiness and economic and social data.

The report takes into account six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

Closeness to nature and a good balance between work and private life are the key to Finnish satisfactionJennifer De Paola, a researcher specialized in this topic at the University of Helsinki, told AFP.

Finns perhaps have a “more accessible understanding of what a successful life is,” compared for example to the United States, where success is more related to financial gain, he added.

Trust in institutions, little corruption and free access to health care and education are also paramount.

“Finnish society is permeated by a feeling of trust, freedom and a high level of autonomy,” De Paola said.

The annual report also revealed a stronger feeling of happiness among new generations than among older ones in most, but not all, regions.

The index fell dramatically since 2006-10 in those under 30 years of age in ANorth America, Australia and New Zealand and is now lower than older people in those regions.

However it progressed in all age classes in Eastern Europe in the same period.

The difference increased between generations throughout the world, except in Europe, which is considered “worrying” by the authors of the report.