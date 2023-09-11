comets are unique astronomical spectacles, which unlike eclipses, conjunctions and meteor showers, usually have long waiting periods to be able to appreciate the same phenomenon. Fortunately, the universe has given us a grain of its immensity by presenting us with the possibility of See Comet Nishimura from Earth.

Comet Nishimura is not very different from others we have already observed. However, its recent discovery has caught the attention of experts. This is because the space car was discovered by the Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura from the city of Kakegawa, Japan, last August 12.

This discovery was not made as is usually the case with comets, most of which are detected by observation instruments. Hence its name and the acronym that we usually see as; Altas, ZTF and others.

Nishimura made the discovery with his own team. A 200mm f/3 telephoto lens, which was mounted on a 20.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS single-lens reflex digital camera made by Canon.

The discovery made by the amateur astronomer has been classified as quite a feat. Currently, the comet received the name o C/2023 P1 and this is the third comet discovered by Mr. Nishumura after comets Nakamura-Nishimura-Machholz (C/1994 N1) and an earlier comet Nishimura (C/2021 O1).

Regarding the constitution of the Nishimura comet; A publication on the Space website quotes the opinion of the astronomer Daniel Grenn who considered that C/2023 P1 appears to be rich in volatile carbon gases, which provides the characteristic star of being an unusually bright and potentially photogenic comet.

The expert added that for those who are looking to appreciate all the splendor of the comet. This will undoubtedly be a difficult task, since there is only one possibility of seeing Comet Nishimura with binoculars or a telescope, but only as a rounded mass with a faint bluish-green light.

How to see Comet Nishimura in September?

It is important that you take into account that Comet Nishimura can only be observed for a few days from Earth. The best days to carry out the observation will be those between September 15 and Monday the 18th. During this period, the comet will be at its closest point to the Sun, which will allow the star to be seen much brighter.

According to the educational site Starwalk, for the observation of Nishimura there will be several key dates, which we will present to you below:

September 12: Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) makes its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 0.85 AU and passes at 1°38′ from the star Zosma (magnitude 2.6) in the constellation Leo. Its magnitude is 3.7 and its elongation is 15.5°.

September 14: Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) passes 0°6′ from the star Denebola (magnitude 2.1) in the constellation Leo. Its magnitude is 3.2 and its elongation is 12.7°.

September 15: Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) enters the constellation of Virgo. Its magnitude is 3.0 and its elongation is 12.1°.

September, 17th: Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) reaches perihelion in the constellation Virgo. Its magnitude is 2.9 and its elongation is 12.2°.

September 21st: Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) passes at 1°23′ from the star Porrima (magnitude 2.7) in the constellation Virgo. Its magnitude is 3.7 and its elongation is 14.0°.