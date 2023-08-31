the mexican movie ‘The great seduction’starring Memo Villegas, Yalitza Aparicio and Pierre Louis, came to streaming and hopes to captivate many with his plot. This new tape has a touch of drama mixed with comedy that aims to bring more than a smile to everyone who sees it. For this reason, if you want to enjoy this film, here we leave you all the details with the information about what it is about and where to watch it online.

What is the movie ‘The Great Seduction’ about?

Germán will have to convince Dr. Mateo to stay in town in ‘La gran seducción’. Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis of ‘La gran seducción’ says the following: “Santa María del Mar is a small town, with a big heart, that one day was forgotten and jobless. After many years, its destiny is about to end. take a turn with the opportunity for a fish packing company to settle in the town. The only requirement: convince a doctor to move there. For Germán and the rest of the town, there are no limits when it comes to seducing Dr. Mateo and restore life to Santa María del Mar”.

Where to watch ‘The Great Seduction’ online?

‘The great seduction’ is available online on the streaming platform Netflixa service that promoted and premiered the Mexican film this 2023.

When is ‘The Great Seduction’ released?

The movie ‘The Great Seduction’ premiered on streaming on August 30, 2023 on Netflix. Its plot revolves around the town of Santa María del Mar, whose residents seek to save themselves from ruin by convincing a doctor to stay and live there.

Official trailer for ‘The Great Seduction’