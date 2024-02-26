From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdoi From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 02/26/2024 – 12:00

Manufacturers of machines and equipment should be favored by the federal government's Nova Indústria Brasil policy – ​​which provides for financing of R$ 300 billion for the national industry until 2026. In addition to them, the steel mills, which come a step earlier in this production chain, will also benefit .

Banks more focused on wholesale could suffer headwinds if the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) gains greater relevance with the plan.

Companies such as WEG, Marcopolo and Tupy should benefit most, according to analysts at Bradesco BBI and XP. Diverging, the BBI also mentions benefits for Embraer, Vamos and Mills; XP mentions Randon and Aeris.

“For WEG, we see the company potentially benefiting from multiple initiatives (electric buses, industrial automation, clean energy), while for Auto Parts companies (such as Marcopolo, Randon and Tupy) and Aeris we see more specific benefits”, say the analysts at XP Lucas Laghi, Fernanda Urbano, and Guilherme Nippes.

Taking a ride, steelmakers can also benefit from a potential increase in demand for steel to meet equipment companies, says Inter's chief strategist, Gabriela Joubert, to Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system). Within this, Gerdau and CSN – which are more “pulverized” and have clients from different sectors – are better positioned, while Usiminas remains in the background as it depends more on the automotive sector.

“The steel industry is a basic industry, which means that it is the basis for all other industries in the country. As the program aims to benefit the industry as a whole and these subsectors are common customers of the steel mills, we can see a greater demand for steel products”, says Joubert.

'It's a good thing', says CEO of Gerdau

Gustavo Werneck, CEO of Gerdau, considers that Nova Indústria Brasil expands the range of opportunities for developing the country's economy and resuming national industrialization, including the steel sector. “Brazilian productive activity is losing relevance and competitiveness and there is no prosperous country without a strong industry. Therefore, the new industrial policy is the government's success in strengthening a sector that is so important and is facing many challenges,” he says to Broadcast.

Bradesco BBI highlights five segments that will receive incentives at the industrial level: machines for family and large-scale agricultural production; electric mobility and battery supply chain; digital transformation to increase industrial productivity; bioeconomy, decarbonization and energy transition; and technologies for national sovereignty and defense.

Werneck, from Gerdau, mentions that financing innovation and green technology and sustainability initiatives can play a role in the decarbonization of the steel industry, seen by the CEO as an essential element for the decarbonization of the planet, “as [a commodity] It is present in wind blades and electric vehicles, for example, in addition to being a 100% and infinitely recyclable material.”

Together with Nova Indústria Brasil, Werneck also says that there are expectations about the start of the Novo PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), relaunched last year by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “With this, within the scope of digitalization there is a great commitment to unlocking industry 4.0, which is currently used by around 23.5% of companies in the sector, but which, according to the program’s goals, can be implemented by 90% of industries , bringing even more gains, creation of new technologies and professional training”, says the executive.

The point of attention, according to Joubert, is that there are still problems in the steel sector with regard to steel imports, which have been growing a lot. “It is steel that arrives cheaper, often subsidized. So it may be that this new demand will be met by imported steel and not domestic steel”, ponders the Inter strategist.

Citi stated, in a recent report, that Brazilian steel demand grew 3.7% in 2023, but this was met by imports that increased 50% and caused domestic shipments to decline 4%. For 2024, the bank's expectation is that demand will grow by around 2% in 2024, with domestic shipments increasing by around 3% and capacity remaining stable.

Wholesale banks

Banks more focused on wholesale, such as Itaú, BTG Pactual and Banco ABC, may see the new government plan as a headwind if BNDES gains more relevance, according to JPMorgan, out of fear that distortions will occur in the market.

Of the plan's total value of R$300 billion, the expectation is that R$250 billion will come from BNDES. “We remember that the BNDES had already mentioned the change of increasing the share of GDP from 1% to 2% and the plan already includes R$ 77.5 billion disbursed by the BNDES and Finep in 2023. With this, the real firepower between 2024-2026 it will be around R$70 billion disbursed per year, which is not a big change and is within the previous acceleration message. Still, we have a cautious first approach”, say analysts Yuri R Fernandes, Guilherme Grespan, Marlon Medina, and Fernanda Sayao, in a report sent to clients.

CSN and Usiminas were contacted, but did not comment on the matter.