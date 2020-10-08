Google building in California. MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

The tax on certain digital services, better known as Google rate, received the green light in the Senate on Wednesday. Now, as established in the bill that creates the new tribute, we will have to wait three months from its publication in the State official newsletter (BOE) to enter into force, so it will foreseeably begin to work in early 2021. The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, celebrated its approval and stressed that it is another step in the adaptation of the rules to the 21st century and will give more equity to the system. Five questions and answers to better understand the new tax figure.

What is the ‘Google rate’?

Current tax rules have proven to be outdated in the face of technological advancement as they are based on physical presence to be able to tax the profits that a company obtains. For this reason, work has begun on proposals both at the national and international level – within the OECD, the G20 or the EU – to find a formula that adapts taxation to the digitization of the economy and compels large companies technology companies to pay taxes where they generate value.

The Google rate approved by the Senate will tax different “digital services.” Specifically, advertising on-line (on web pages, platforms or programs); digital intermediation services that allow Internet users to interact with each other; and the sale of data generated from information provided by the user on pages or platforms Web.

Who does it apply to?

The new tribute will affect large companies. The tax will have a tax rate of 3% and will be applied only to those groups with an income of over 750 million euros worldwide and whose turnover in Spain exceeds three million. The tax will be levied on search engines such as Google, digital platforms such as Amazon or social networks such as Facebook, but it may also affect multinationals whose business is not based exclusively on user data. Its settlement will be quarterly.

How much will you raise?

The Government estimated in 2018 that Google rate, which he already had on the table, would raise about 1,200 million a year. The electoral call made the project decline and the Council of Ministers approved it again last February, before the pandemic broke out. Then it cooled down the collection expectations by 20%: the Treasury calculated that, due to the slowdown in the economy and the impact of similar measures in other countries, it would enter 968 million annually, equivalent to 0.45% of total tax collection.

However, there have always been doubts about its collection capacity. From the beginning, the Executive’s income estimates have been considered optimistic by various organizations, such as the Bank of Spain and the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef). Furthermore, its potential is in doubt due to the lack of harmonization at the international level.

At what stage are the international negotiations?

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been working for years on the design of new international tax rules to face the challenge posed by the digital economy. The proposal of the Paris-based body is that large groups pay taxes wherever their users are, even if they do not have a physical presence in the territory. The OECD planned to present a concrete and consensus proposal this year, but the pandemic – although not only that – has disrupted all plans.

Added to the health emergency is the United States’ refusal to continue in the negotiations. Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the Treasury in the Donald Trump Administration, sent a letter this summer to the Spanish, French, Italian and British finance ministers to announce that Washington would retaliate and impose new tariffs if these four countries activated a digital tax in a digital way. unilateral.

The threat is not new. The problem is that the US is the cradle of the main technology companies and without their participation in the negotiations it will be impossible to reach a Google rate global that works, as recently recognized by the director of Tax Policy and Administration of the OECD, Pascal Saint-Amans, in an interview with this newspaper.

What are the plans of the EU?

The European Union has already tried to pass a digital tax at the community level, but failed due to the refusal of several of its partners. But after Washington detached itself from the OECD negotiations, Brussels has announced that it will go ahead on its own in designing a Google rate European Union, as long as a global agreement cannot be reached this year. This November there will be elections in the United States and it is possible that the new Administrations will once again join the international project.

Minister Montero has repeatedly assured that the Government will modify the Spanish tax if a consensus is reached within the OECD or the European Union to adapt it to international regulations.