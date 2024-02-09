Mahmood brings his “Tuta Gold” to Sanremo. The piece could already be a great success. But, what's it about?

At the Sanremo Festival, Mahmood wins one way or another. In three participations, with this one in 2024, he shows no signs of missing the opportunity to give his best. Even if someone out of superstition would not want to talk, as he has reiterated in many recent interviews, the results are indisputable. Three participations, in which the artist collected a victory in the Young category and two victories in the Big category. This time he brings a catchy one “Gold Suit” on stage. What is it about?

Mahmood demonstrates that mathematics, like style, cannot leave room for interpretation. At the 74th edition of the festival, the Milanese singer wears a “Tuta Gold,” but this time it's not just about clothing. In the meaning of this passage the Tuta Gold is much more than a garment.

The “Gold Tracksuit” is first of all a symbol of the 90s, an era in which it was very popular the famous “acetate”. It is a simple and comfortable item of clothing, which hides something special inside, at least for Mahmood's creative eyes. Speaking about the song, the singer explains:

The protagonist is a boy who begins to look back, who thinks back to his life up to that point. He stands outside the tent of a rave party and reflects on his adolescence, on what hurt him in the past and how it made him stronger.

“Tuta Gold”, therefore, invites us to come to terms with ourselves. Without hiding anything and putting everything on the table, leisure and drugs, Mahmood tells about the suburbs also using several English words. You can listen to them, perfectly inserted into the overwhelming metric “baby,” “night,” “fake,” “rave,” and “bitch.” In the chorus, there is also a promise:

Five cell phones in the gold suit, baby I won't call back.

After two victories with “Soldi” and subsequently with “Brividi” paired with Blanco, the singer of Egyptian origins (on his father's side) returns to enjoy the experience. “Tuta Gold” by Mahmood is the title that anticipates the album “In other people's beds” which will be released on February 16th. Before going on stage, night after night, Mahmood always revealed an exceptional new look and his usual determination. In an interview shortly before the first evening of the Sanremo festival, he explains the singer:

Tuta Gold is Tuta Gold, he is a more mature version of Alessandro. I went through an emotional journey of great changes, also in relating to others, and then I also looked inside myself, trying not to repeat the same mistakes as always. I am very proud to tread the Sanremo stage with this song because for me coming to Sanremo is always a new way to learn something, and with this song I will definitely have the opportunity to do so

The only dedication that Mahmood feels like making is to himself. The story of that tent outside a rave with his friends, that of a somewhat troubled relationship, and other more difficult moments in life are some events that, symbolically, shaped him. The artist says: