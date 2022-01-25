A number of community notables, civil administrations, Sufi orders, youth and civil society organizations in the country considered that the initiative could constitute an opportunity to stop the war and the ongoing fighting in the region despite the signing of the peace agreement in October 2020.

The initiative is based on promoting dialogue and consolidating a culture of peace among the various components of society in the Darfur region.

The Darfur region is experiencing complex conditions in light of the continuing civil war, which has killed more than a thousand people during the past six months.

The events that took place in the region recently re-enacted the scene of the bloody war that erupted in 2003, which claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people and displaced about 2.5 million, most of whom are children and women, and are currently living in camps that lack the most basic necessities of life.

The war witnessed widespread violations, including rape and burning, which made the International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for a number of leaders of the former regime, including the ousted Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown by a popular revolution on April 11, 2019.

Observers say that the current events in some areas are one of the consequences of the lack of justice and the entrenchment of a culture of impunity.

In the areas of clashes, the population lives in extremely dangerous humanitarian and security conditions, as many families are in need of shelter, food and potable water after their homes were burned and their livestock and properties were looted.

The Sudanese government pledged to enhance security in all regions of the region; A commission was formed to investigate the recent events, but activists and civil organizations strongly criticized the Sudanese authorities’ handling of these events.

Fears are growing of a further deterioration in the security situation in Darfur, in light of the failure to put in place alternative tight arrangements after the end of the mission of the joint mission between the United Nations and the African Union (UNAMID) at the end of 2020. Also, the terms of the peace agreement signed between the Sudanese government and a number have not yet been implemented. of the Darfur armed movements.

The agreement stipulated the formation of a joint force of 12,000 people divided equally between the Sudanese security forces and fighters of the armed movements, in order to maintain security in the region.