Skibitsky said in an interview with the media that the counter-attack next spring aims to restore the southern regions, all the way to Crimea.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian authorities reported dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.

The Ukrainian military announced 27 Russian air strikes and 75 attacks from several missile launchers in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, he stated that Russia’s offensive efforts are still concentrated in Ukraine’s industrial east and northeastern region.

Five civilians were also reported injured in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which is split roughly in half between Russian and Ukrainian control.

In the southern Kherson region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported 83 Russian attacks. The regional capital – also called Kherson – was bombed 9 times, and residential buildings, a nursery and a medical institution were bombed.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office confirmed that 3 civilians were wounded in the area.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had confirmed, earlier on Saturday, the control of Russian forces since the beginning of the war on 1877 Ukrainian towns.