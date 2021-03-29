The broadcast of the new chapters of the Rocío Carrasco documentary broadcast by Telecinco this Sunday has brought to light new alleged episodes of gender violence to whom Rocío Jurado’s daughter was allegedly subjected during her courtship and marriage to Antonio David Flores, who would have subjected the protagonist of the series to a type of violence known as’gas light‘.

The last two chapters of the documentary by Rocío Carrasco they narrate alleged situations in which Antonio David Flores belittled and attacked his partner in a subtle way, with apparently non-malicious comments that what they did was undermine the morale of the victim and annul her will by passing her off as “a madwoman.” As the journalist and professor at the Open University of Catalonia, Ana Bernal-Treviño, described on set, this type of violence is known as ‘gaslight’, alluding to the movie ‘Gaslight’, in which the protagonist lives how her husband tries to convince her that certain events are the result of the victim’s imagination, while the person responsible for them alters the environment and manipulates it so that his theory is the one that can be proven, making the woman believe that the wrong one it’s her.

In the field of gender violence, the ‘gaslight’ is translated into episodes of subtle violence in which all the points of view of women are questioned. Rocío Carrasco was allegedly accused by Antonio David Flores of imagining an infidelity that was not such, making it last even from his own perceptions and even from what he had seen with his own eyes. “You’re crazy” or “you’re exaggerated” are some of the expressions in which this type of violence is appreciated, which on many occasions goes unnoticed.

In addition to this type of violence known as ‘gas light’, in the last installments of the documentary by Rocío Carrasco The protagonist also revealed other alleged episodes in which the attacks were also physical: “He took me by my nightgown and pulled me half out of the window,” says Rocío Jurado’s daughter.