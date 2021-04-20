After a year marked by the pandemic, the insurance sector is preparing for a hopeful future despite being full of uncertainties. The harsh current market conditions, with limited growth that has complicated the renewal of policies, place the industry facing an important transformation process in which it is essential to bet on digitization.

The objective is to remain competitive, generate value through data, attract and retain talent, as well as minimize risks while ensuring the permanence of customers by offering tailored services. Taking the step is not easy. Especially when the health crisis caused by covid-19 has taken its toll.

Premium income reached 58.85 billion euros last year, 8.3% less than in 2019, according to data from the Spanish Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Entities (Unespa). Despite this, the industry has preserved high levels of solvency and has maintained its service to its customers normally throughout the year.

But what is the scenario for this 2021? Is the industry prepared for possible new waves of the coronavirus or future pandemics? What impact will the arrival of European funds have on the sector?

To answer these and other questions, EL PAÍS and KPMG have organized a meeting in which they will analyze the challenges and risks of the sector. The event – which will take place this Wednesday, April 21 from 09:30 am – will be opened by Ana de la Cueva, Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support.

The event will be attended by Hilario Albarracín, president of KPMG in Spain, and Carlos de Vega, deputy director of EL PAÍS. Subsequently, a group of experts will discuss the future of the companies in the sector. Among them will be Vicente Cancio, CEO of Zurich Spain; Juan Closa, general manager of the traditional business of Grupo Catalana Occidente; José Manuel Inchausti, Vice President of Mapfre and CEO of Mapfre Iberia; Javier Valle, CEO of Vidacaixa, and Amalio Berbel, partner responsible for Insurance at KPMG. Íñigo de Barrón, financial correspondent for this newspaper, will moderate this part of the meeting.

The closing of the event will be in charge of Mirenchu ​​del Valle, Secretary General of Unespa. You can follow the direct through the EL PAÍS page.