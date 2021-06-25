Thanks to the internet and social media, the pop star Britney Spears It has become a trend again, but this time it is not thanks to its music. On Wednesday, June 23, the singer asked a Los Angeles judge to end the legal guardianship that her father has had over her since 2008.

“I just want my life back,” the 39-year-old artist declared during a virtual appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In addition, he added that what has happened has been “demoralizing” and “shameful”, and that it was offensive for people to question his mental capacity. “I don’t owe anyone anything,” he said.

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

The phrase “Free Britney”Seems to have originated from the fan site BreatheHeavy.com in 2009, when fans began to speculate about Spears’ situation and whether or not legal protection was necessary.

The online campaign has mainly consisted of fan arguments indicating that Spears is not only capable of making decisions, but that she is also legally excluded from the ability to do so. The campaign has even sparked multiple protests in West Hollywood, with supporters demanding that Spears be released from her father’s tutelage.

Why is #FreeBritney trending on social media?

The #FreeBritney became a trend after the singer testified in a virtual appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court, before which she requested that the legal and financial guardianship that her father has over her be terminated.

What about Britney Spears?

The singer has been under the legal guardianship of her father. The court-ordered settlement gave his father, James Spears, control over his estate, of about $ 60 million, as well as other aspects of his life.

Why is Britney Spears wards?

In 2008 the artist faced a severe mental health crisis, which is why a court ordered that she be under the figure of a legal guardian.

Who is Britney Spears’ father?

James Parnell Spears is the name of the singer’s father.

What things can’t Britney Spears do?

According to the statements of the ‘Princess of pop’, she cannot dispose of her fortune, nor can she marry her boyfriend, and even less have a child.

Britney Spears, latest news:

