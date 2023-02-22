Major League Soccer clubs are subject to salary caps, but there is still a way to secure top-class talent; the franchise player rule.
Each team is allowed three such players who can be paid above the salary cap in order to recruit world soccer figures, both in the form of European veterans, figures recognized around the world, as well as rising stars mostly from South America, although they can also be from other parts of the world.
So, What is the franchise player rule? How did it come about and who are the most memorable players who came to the franchise? MLS as a result?
The franchise player rule was introduced in 2007 and is named after david beckhamwho became the league’s first franchise player when he joined los angeles galaxy.
In short, the rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players who will not count against the league’s salary cap through wages and transfer fees. The idea is that this will allow MLS clubs to be more competitive in the international transfer market.
MLS has worked under a salary cap since its inception in 1996 in an attempt to maintain a competitive balance between all teams and make the outcome of each season more unpredictable. In theory, no team can outspend another simply by having more funds available through a wealthier owner.
In 2022, franchise players had $612,500 salary cap. In reality, their salaries can often be much more lucrative. According to the figures of the MLS Salary Guide by 2022, the guaranteed compensation of the striker of the Toronto F.C., Lorenzo InsigneIt is 14 million dollarsmaking him the highest paid player in the league by far. Xherdan Shaqiri is next with $8.2 million.
In addition, any player now entering MLS as a franchise player under the age of 23 will be subject to the following young franchise salary cap:
As it stands, the salary cap will be set at $5.2 million per team ahead of the 2023 season, and the clubs will be able to spend additional $1.9 million in general allocation funds (GAM) and $2.7 million in Specific Allocation Funds (TAM), as well as those aforementioned franchise player points.
Slots 21-28 on a team’s roster are classified as ‘supplementary’ and can include homegrown players, Generation Adidas players and minimum wage players. Generally, these slots are awarded to rising stars from a team’s academy or players who will act as depth to cover injuries and international call-ups.
There are increasing voices calling for the relaxation or complete abolition of the salary cap, or at least for teams to be given additional franchise spots to make them more competitive nationally and internationally.
Since the rule is named after him, david beckham he’s obviously the most recognizable franchise player MLS has ever seen. But since his arrival in Los Angeles in 2007, the league has gone from strength to strength, since the arrival of the Englishman was a starting point for the arrival of other great figures of world soccer.
Over the years, he has been followed in the United States by several veterans who enjoyed success in Europe. Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, David Villa and Thierry Henryamong many others have played in the United States.
There is still room in the MLS for these veteran players and, in fact, at the moment, there are recognized figures such as Carlos candle and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezamong some others.
Currently, those prestigious franchise player spots are reserved mostly for rising stars of South American soccer. In recent years, players like Miguel Almiron and diego rossi have enjoyed success in Europe after productive seasons in MLS.
At this time, the winner of the World Cup with Argentina, Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), and other players like Alan Velasco (F.C. Dallas), facundo torres (Orlando City) and Large Sizes (NYCFC) are among those looking to follow in his footsteps.
In addition, the franchise player rule can often allow teams to sign players closer to or in their prime years in search of a second chance. Current examples include Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto F.C.), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) and cucho hernandez (Columbus Crew).
