Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They continue to capture the eyes of their thousands of followers and the cameras of the entertainment media. The couple married on Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. His arrival at the altar had been kept private until the press revealed that both had given “yes, I accept.”

After having a first romance in the early 2000s, the actors dated again in 2021 and caused quite a stir. This 2022 meant the union of their lives in a wedding. Both decided to spend their honeymoon in Paris. After that, in the last week, the question has arisen of how much money they accumulate in their coffers, so the Celebrity Net Worth website details about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde: how do you experience the marriage of ‘Tito’ from “Al fondo hay lugar”?

The fortune of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Benjamin Géza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn López accumulate a fortune of 550 million of net dollars. On the one hand, the ‘Bronx diva’, with a career spanning more than 25 years, has a net worth of 400 million dollars. On the other hand, the actor who plays Batman in “Justice League” has 150 million dollars net.

JLo has more money than her current husband, since she not only performs as a soloist, but is also a businesswoman, dancer, guest judge on “American Idol”, among others. For example, between June 2017 and 2018, she collected around 50 million dollars for different jobs and businesses.

First photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding. Photo: On the Jlo

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez’s wife affirms that the singer did not inform her of the divorce: “I don’t know anything”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why did they end their first romance?

Affleck had proposed to Jlo in 2002. However, they separated and decided to call off their marriage in 2004 due to the media exposure they were getting.