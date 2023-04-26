He United States citizenship test it is a mandatory requirement that must be met by foreigners who wish to obtain United States citizenship.

This test, also known as the naturalization testassesses the applicant’s knowledge of the history , the politics and culture of the United States.

The exam consists of two parts: the first one is written test of 100 questions on history and politics American, in which the applicant must correctly answer at least 6 out of 10 questions.

The second part is a personal interview with an immigration officer in which the applicant’s ability to speak and understand English, as well as his understanding of American culture.

First question for United States citizenship test:

The first question of the exam to obtain United States citizenship is this and you must know and understand it:

In english is : Do you swear or affirm that the statements you will give today will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?

: Do you swear or affirm that the statements you will give today will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? In Spanish it is : “Do you swear or do you affirm that the statements you will give today are true, only the truth and nothing but the truth?”

The answer to the first question of the US citizenship test is short. You must answer in English “I do”, which means “Yes, I swear.”

During the interview, the immigration officer will ask the applicant questions in English and assess their ability to hold a conversation in that language.

The citizenship test is one of the final steps in the naturalization process and takes place after the applicant has met all other requirements.

These requirements include have counted permanent residence in the United States during a certain period of time.

To that is added the payment of all fees corresponding and the absence of criminal record.

Once the citizenship test is passed, the applicant may attend a naturalization ceremony and receive your certificate of US citizenship.

It is important to mention that, if you have any mental or physical condition that may affect your ability to understand or learn this information, you will not have to take the civics test.

Instead, you will need to provide a medical explanation of your condition and how this prevents you from presenting the test.